Meet Chigs, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and thrill seeker

It is somehow that time of the year again as The Great British Bake Off is back for series 12 and we now know which new faces will be competing against each other each week – and one of them is Chigs.

Chigs was announced as one of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants on Tuesday, 14th September alongside the rest of the line-up and we know a little bit about him.

Chigs will be doing all he can to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when he enters the famous tent and he will be hoping he can nab a few Star Baker titles along the way. But will he walk away as the series winner?

Here’s everything you need to know about Chigs.

Who is Chigs?

Age: 40

From: Leicestershire

Job: Sales Manager

We know that he is far from the only one, but Chigs grew to love baking very recently – last year in fact while he, like the rest of us, were all stuck in lockdown and yearning for new things to do. He clearly has the knack for it though if one year on he is already in the famous tent!

He taught himself all the skills such as intricate chocolate work through watching online videos and he already has the confidence that anyone hoping to win Bake Off must have when they sign up for the show.

And that confidence likely comes from his other interests which includes thrill-seeking through activities such as bouldering, skydiving and trekking – all of which sounds far too energetic for us as we just like to watch cakes being made while eating some of our own.

After Bake Off, he hopes to climb Kilimanjaro and has already competed in the Three Peaks Challenge in Yorkshire.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Not long to wait now until series 12 of The Great British Bake Off begins with the show kicking off on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4 in its usual 8pm slot.

Channel 4

As for who will be back in the tent this year – well, that’s everyone! Judges Prue and Paul are back and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are both back for another series too – a full house of returning faces for series 12, then.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm.