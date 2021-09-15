Meet Jürgen, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and accomplished musician

It’s almost time for a brand new series of The Great British Bake Off, and stepping into the kitchen this year is Jürgen who was announced on Tuesday, 14th September alongside the rest of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants.

Advertisement

Jürgen will be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when he steps into the famous tent and his eye will surely be on grabbing some of those weekly star baker titles.

But, does he have what it takes to go all the way and become our 2021 Bake Off champ?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jürgen.

Who is Jürgen?

Age: 56

From: Sussex

Job: IT Professional

Now a resident of Sussex, Jürgen originally comes from Black Forest in Germany and he lives with his wife and their son – both of which surely get a lot of baked goods every day.

His love for baking came from not being able to find traditional German bread over here and that led to him making his own before turning his hand to many other baked treats that have led to him entering the Bake Off tent.

Precision is key for him and something he always keeps a close eye on which should mean that he is one of the leading contestants when it comes to the showstoppers – time will tell whether that will be the case.

Other than baking, Jürgen loves playing the trombone.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Tuesdays at 8pm will once again be known as ‘the Bake Off hour’ as the show is coming back on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4.

Channel 4

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are back to host once again and of course, our judges for 2021 will be the familiar faces of Prue and Paul so place your bets now as to which contestant will get the first of his infamous handshakes!

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.