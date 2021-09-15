Meet Giuseppe, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and engineer

Guiseppe is one of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants who is entering the tent for the 12th series of The Great British Bake Off.

The whole line-up for 2021 was announced on Tuesday, 14th September, just one week before the series 12 launch day, and so we know all of the faces who will be out to impress and win one of the weekly Star Baker titles.

But, does Giuseppe have what it takes to go all the way and become our 2021 Bake Off winner?

Here’s everything you need to know about Guiseppe.

Who is Giuseppe?

Age: 45

From: Bristol

Job: Chief Engineer

Giuseppe hails from Italy but is now based in Bristol alongside his family that consists of his wife and his three children – so we imagine that he must live a very busy life when you factor in his baking practice too.

His father was the inspiration behind his love for cooking as he was a professional chef and his career as an engineer serves him well with some of the more intricate work that baking involves which should help him out when it comes time to produce a showstopper. He is a self-professed “food snob” and avoids anything that is mass-produced even when it comes to what his children eat.

When he is not in the kitchen, he loves to spend time in the garden and has a love for design and architecture that came in handy when he and his wife decided to completely renovate their home.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Our Autumn months will be filled with baking goodness once again as series 12 of The Great British Bake Off starts on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4, with the baking show airing in its usual 8pm slot.

Channel 4

And we have a full house of returning faces from the non-contestant side of things with Prue and Paul back, as well as hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who is now in his second year after taking over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020. Noel makes a comeback after missing the special editions of the show last year due to the birth of his child.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm.