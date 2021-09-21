What is Great British Bake Off’s theme this week?

Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off returns this week, with a brand new batch of bakers stepping into the famous tent as they compete for the title of Bake Off champ.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants will be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, who’ll be setting them various challenges and tasting their bakes.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will also be back to offer the bakers some moral support as they bake away.

Each episode, the contestants will be tasked with making a Signature, Technical and Showstopper bake.

For the Signature, they’ll get the opportunity to show off their unique styles and experiment with flavours, while mastering a staple bake.

Next will be the Technical, which is judged blind. Once Prue and Paul leave the tent, the bakers will get to uncover their ingredients and will each have to make the exact same dish, following one of Prue or Paul’s recipes. Once complete, the judges will return to the tent and score the anonymous bakes from best to worst.

Finally, it will be time for the Showstopper challenge, where contestants will have the chance to go all out and really show off their talent.

So, what will the bakers be cooking up this week? Here’s everything you need to know.

Week One – Cake Week

What’s this week’s Signature Challenge? 12 mini rolls.

What’s this week’s Technical Challenge? We don’t know too much, but we expect a fabulous, teatime classic.

What’s this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A cake designed to defy the law of physics.

Here we dough! Join us tonight from 8pm on @Channel4 for the new series of The Great British Bake Off! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Jc4kshY4xs — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021

