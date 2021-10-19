What is Prinzregententorte? Great British Bake Off German Week technical explained

Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off continued this week, with the show hosting its first ever German Week.

Advertisement

The Bake Off theme saw the remaining Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants taking on three new challenges, including a Technical, which required them to make Prinzregententorte.

But, what is it?

If like most of the contestants (minus German Jurgen) and us, you’d never heard of this bake until tonight’s episode, here’s everything you need to know about Prinzregententorte, including how you can make chocolatey treat at home.

What is Prinzregententorte?

Prinzregententorte is a Bavarian torte originating from Germany. It consists of at least six, usually seven thin layers of sponge cake interlaced with chocolate buttercream and a topping of apricot jam on the last layer. The exterior is covered in a dark chocolate glaze.

The word Prinzregententorte translates to Prince Regent’s Cake and is named after Prince Regent Luitpold.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How do you make Prinzregententorte?

This recipe is from Germanculture.com

Ingredients:

For the cake

1 cup of butter

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

3 1/2 cup flour

1 2/3 cup milk

1/2 tsp salt

100g apricot jam (optional)

For the buttercream

250g butter

170g icing sugar

3 egg yolks

100g dark chocolate, melted and cooled

For the ganache

100g semisweet chocolate

1/2 cup heavy cream, boiling

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C and let the eggs and butter sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Once cooled slightly, beat the butter in a large mixing bowl for one minute. Add sugar and beat for another minute. Add one egg at a time, beating after each addition. Mix in vanilla, flour, baking powder and salt. When you’ve finished, add the milk and beat for about one minute. Divide the dough into seven equal parts, either by weighing or by simply eyeballing it. Spread each of the seven parts of dough onto a sheet of baking paper. To make it easier for yourself, draw a circle on a piece of paper, then put baking paper on top and spread the dough using the circle shape under the baking paper. Bake for about 10 minutes. You can check go see if it’s cooked though by doing a toothpick check. Bake for a a couple minutes longer if needed. Cool for a few minutes then take the layers out of the baking pans and cool completely.

For the chocolate Buttercream filling:

Warm the chocolate in a double boiler until melted and allow to cool slightly. Beat the butter until it is fluffy for about 3-5 minutes and then fold in the icing sugar and the egg yolk alternately, beating after each addition. The mixture should be very fluffy at this point. Gradually fold in the melted chocolate drop by drop, and spread the cream on five (not the top one) of the cake layers and place them on top of one another.

For the chocolate Frosting:

Bring the heavy cream to boil. Be careful not to let it actually boil or it will rise. Pour the boiling cream over the chopped chocolate and stir until melted. Cool to a little warmer than room temperature. Spoon the chocolate frosting on top of the cupcake and let is slowly spread. If it does not spread too easy, help it with the edge of the rubber spatula. Make sure the sides and the top are perfectly smooth. Let the cake sit at a cool room temperature for at least an hour before serving.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.