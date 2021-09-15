Meet Freya, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and vegan student

If you need more convincing that 2021 is quickly heading to a close, then the news that The Great British Bake Off is back imminently should be all you need to hear – and one of the contestants for series 12 is Freya.

Freya, alongside the rest of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants, was announced on Tuesday, 14th September, a week to the day before the new run starts.

She’ll be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when she steps into the famous tent and we imagine the teenager will have her eyes on several star baker awards.

But, does she have what it takes to become our 2021 Bake Off champion? Here’s everything you need to know about Freya

Who is Freya?

Age: 19

From: North Yorkshire

Job: Student

Typing this makes us feel old but Freya has been keen to be a part of The Great British Bake Off since she was 9-years-old and 10 years later she has seen that dream fulfilled – imagine what it would be like for her if she went on and won the whole thing?

She is keen to keep things vegan and works on plant-based versions of classic baked goods and her ultimate goal is to make them so that nobody knows they are made from any different ingredients to the ones normally used.

Her grandmother was the cause for her to fall in love with baking and she also shared with her a love of horses and she has one now called Winnie that we hope will somehow make an appearance – best to keep Winnie away from the tent though, we imagine.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

The 12th series begins on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4, with the baking show airing in its usual 8pm slot.

Returning to said tent this year are judges Prue and Paul alongside current hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas – so no change from the main 2020 series for 2021.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.