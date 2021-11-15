Great British Bake Off 2021 Christmas special: Release date, celebrity guests, and latest news

There are few things in life as wholesomely feel-good as Bake Off and Christmas – so luckily the two will be crossing over once more for The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021.

Following on from the hit Derry Girls edition of the baking show back in 2020, this time another Channel 4 series will be taking over the tent as the cast of It’s A Sin attempt to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The award-winning five-part drama broke streaming records for All 4 when it was released in January 2021, and followed a group of gay men living through the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

The cast will be reuniting for a much cheerier affair this winter however – here’s everything we know about the Great British Bake Off 2021 Christmas Special.

When is the Great British Bake Off 2021 Christmas special?

Channel 4 is yet to confirm an air date for the Great British Bake Off 2021 Christmas special, but going by previous years Christmas Eve or Christmas Day itself are likely candidates.

This is not to be confused with The Great Festive Bake Off however – a second special which will see four former bakers return and will air over the New Year.

Which celebrities will appear on Great British Bake Off 2021 Christmas special?

The cast of It’s A Sin will be swapping The Pink Palace for the Bake Off tent this year, seeing if their critically acclaimed acting skills will translate to picture-perfect mince pies and stunning seasonal showstoppers.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander (Ritchie), Lydia West (Jill), Nathaniel Curtis (Ash) and Shaun Dooley (Ritchie’s dad Clive) will all be vying for the famous Star Baker apron, and maybe even a Hollywood handshake.

Long-time judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be overseeing their festive creations, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will once again be presenting proceedings.

The special was announced on Twitter, with many of the It’s A Sin cast also sharing their excitement on the social media platform.

EEEE !!! I'm baking with my its a sin family this Christmas🤶🏻🍰 La! #GBBO @BritishBakeOff https://t.co/3rnETnysf7 — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) November 11, 2021

Curtis also tweeted: “It’s beginning to look a lot like… me screaming at an oven at Christmas,” while Dooley tweeted: “I had such a good time doing this!”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! While the 2021 Christmas adverts for retailers are now in full swing, we’re still waiting for trailers for many of the Christmas TV 2021 specials – expect our first look after the regular Great British Bake Off 2021 series has finished.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.