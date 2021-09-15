Meet Tom, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and software developer

Get ready to load up on baking ingredients to try, and fail if you are us, at recreating some of the new challenges as The Great British Bake Off is back – and Tom is one of the contestants joining the fun in 2021.

All of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants were revealed on Tuesday, 14th September, just one week before the series 12 launch day, and we now have a good idea of what to expect from them all.

Tom will be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when he enters the kitchen, but will he win any Star Baker titles, and does he have what it takes to go all the way and become the 2021 Bake Off champ?

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom.

Who is Tom?

Age: 28

From: Kent

Job: Software Developer

Despite developing a love for baking at a young age when he took part in a primary school baking club, it was not until later in life that it truly became a passion for him after he made what must have been a truly special sticky toffee pudding cake for his dad.

Since then he has not looked back and has tried his hand at baking all sorts of different things and his mum has called him a ‘midnight baker’ as she would wake up to see the results of his baking in the mornings when he lived at home.

He likes to mix things up while baking by adding his own flair to recipes and outside of baking and his software job, he has a keen love for running along with amateur dramatics and singing – a man of many talents!

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

The 12th series starts on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4, with the baking show airing in its usual 8pm slot.

But what about the hosts and judges? Well, if you liked the 2020 line-up then good news as they are all back. So, that’s Prue and Paul as judges alongside hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who is now in his second year after taking over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm.