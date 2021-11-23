Giuseppe should win Great British Bake Off 2021, say RadioTimes.com readers

The Great British Bake Off final is almost here, and an exclusive poll by RadioTimes.com has revealed who viewers think should be crowned this year’s winner – and it’s none other than Italian engineer Giuseppe.

Giuseppe will go head-to-head with Crystelle and Chigs in tonight’s finale. All three have delivered some of this series’ most stunning bakes, performing consistently well each week and even securing multiple Hollywood handshakes.

Our poll revealed that viewers think Giuseppe should be this year’s winner, with the baker receiving 41.7 per cent of the total votes. Chigs came in second place, with 31.9 per cent, while Crystelle was third, securing 26.4 per cent.

Of course, some viewers think a completely different Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant should win, including Outlander and Sanditon star Alexander Vlahos.

The actor commented on the poll, saying: “BRING BACK JURGEN.”

Jürgen was the only contestant who heartbreakingly didn’t receive a Hollywood handshake in the semi-final.

The IT professional from Germany quickly become a fan favourite, and fans – including Vlahos, it would seem – were understandably heartbroken when he left the Bake Off.

The baker had been the one to watch throughout the competition, with three Star Baker titles under his belt and plenty of complex creations.

Speaking of his exit, Jurgen said on Twitter that he was “going out on a high”.

“Don’t be sad,” he added. “Please support my friends in the final on Tuesday, they deserve it!”

You heard him.

