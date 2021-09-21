The baking has officially begun on The Great British Bake Off.

On Tuesday 21st September, 12 Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants entered the famous tent as they took on their first set of challenges.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 Week One theme was cakes (as is tradition), with the bakers having to make 12 mini rolls for the Signature challenge, malt loaf for the Technical and a Showstopper cake designed to defy physics.

The Signature challenge was a piece of cake for some contestants, with Giuseppe impressing with his Italian-inspired almond and orange mini rolls, which he measured to all be exactly 8cm long.

Jairzeno‘s passion fruit mini rolls were equally delicious, as were Jurgen‘s Black Forest mini rolls, which Paul let the baker taste himself because they were so good.

The same couldn’t be said for Lizzie and George, however, as they struggled to get an accurate swirl on their bakes, and most of Lizzie’s filling ended up on her workstation rather than in the rolls.

Next, was the Technical Challenge. Set by Prue, the contestants were tasked with making a malt loaf, and while the judges warned this bake would be more familiar to the older bakers, Freya – who is the youngest baker in the tent this year at 19 – came in second place, right behind Maggie.

Finally it was time for the Showstopper challenge, and the bakers were tasked with defying gravity. While Crystelle impressed with a standing bouquet of flowers, Jairzeno and Tom struggled to nail the anti-gravity element of their cakes.

At the end of the episode, only one of them could be named Star Baker, and one had to be sent home.

So, who crumbled under the pressure?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who left The Great British Bake Off this week?

Week one – Tom

Channel 4

Tom was the first baker to be sent home, after struggling with his Showstopper.

Speaking in an interview after his exit, Tom said: “I came fifth in the Technical, which wasn’t too bad, but my Showstopper was a bit of a disaster. I wanted something that would celebrate my love of classical music, so I made a three tiered lemon and almond sponge cake of a concert hall.

“The judges said that for an anti-gravity cake it didn’t really defy the laws of gravity. I was unsure of my design in the first place and then when I was running out of time I knew that I wouldn’t finish it, and I really think I had missed the brief on that one!”

You’ll be missed Tom!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.