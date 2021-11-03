Great British Bake Off star gets tattoo of judges’ critique

The Great British Bake Off is in full swing, with Week Seven done and sugar-dusted and only five bakers left in the tent.

Advertisement

This week’s Bake Off theme was caramel, with the bakers tasked with three sticky challenges that really put their skills to the test, with one of them bagging Star Baker and another becoming the seventh contestant to leave the Bake Off.

As well as producing some tasty bakes for the competition, fan favourite Lizzie has been busy outside the tent. The Liverpudlian revealed on TikTok that she recently got a tattoo of the word ‘finesse’ which, according to judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, she lacks.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“No finesse, again. Flavour, no finesse,” Lizzie lamented last night after Prue said her tart looked “rough and ready” before commending her for the flavours.

But Lizzie wasn’t alone, as fellow Bake Off 2021 contestant Freya, who was eliminated in Week Five after her vegan bakes failed to impress the judges, also got an inked souvenir of her time in the tent – though she opted to get the show’s initials, GBBO, instead.

Take a look at the pair getting tattooed below:

It looks like lack of finesse won’t be a problem for Lizzie going forward, even if this wasn’t exactly what Paul and Prue had in mind.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old has become quite the TikTok star, often sharing videos of her dancing alongside fellow contestants Maggie and Freya and doing TikTok trends with the whole Bake Off cast.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.