Great British Bake Off star gets tattoo of judges’ critique
Lack of finesse won't be a problem for Lizzie any more.
Published:
The Great British Bake Off is in full swing, with Week Seven done and sugar-dusted and only five bakers left in the tent.
This week’s Bake Off theme was caramel, with the bakers tasked with three sticky challenges that really put their skills to the test, with one of them bagging Star Baker and another becoming the seventh contestant to leave the Bake Off.
As well as producing some tasty bakes for the competition, fan favourite Lizzie has been busy outside the tent. The Liverpudlian revealed on TikTok that she recently got a tattoo of the word ‘finesse’ which, according to judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, she lacks.
“No finesse, again. Flavour, no finesse,” Lizzie lamented last night after Prue said her tart looked “rough and ready” before commending her for the flavours.
But Lizzie wasn’t alone, as fellow Bake Off 2021 contestant Freya, who was eliminated in Week Five after her vegan bakes failed to impress the judges, also got an inked souvenir of her time in the tent – though she opted to get the show’s initials, GBBO, instead.
Take a look at the pair getting tattooed below:
@lizzie.a.bakes
That time we got tattoos @freyacox_ tar @emilyacker.tattoo #tattoos #baking #tattootiktok #whatwedo #fyp♬ Spongebob - Dante9k
It looks like lack of finesse won’t be a problem for Lizzie going forward, even if this wasn’t exactly what Paul and Prue had in mind.
The 28-year-old has become quite the TikTok star, often sharing videos of her dancing alongside fellow contestants Maggie and Freya and doing TikTok trends with the whole Bake Off cast.