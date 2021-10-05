Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off tonight?

Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off continued this week, with the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants returning to the tent fo Week Three.

This week’s Bake Off theme was bread, and it saw the bakers taking on an Italian Signature and Technical of focaccia bread and ciabatta bread sticks. For the Showstopper, the bakers had to create a 3D milk bread display.

And one contestant certainly rose to the occasion.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s Star Baker.

Who won Star Baker in Week Three?

Channel 4

Giuseppe was the Star Baker for Week Three.

After getting the first Hollywood handshake of the series for his traditional, Italian focaccia (which Paul even asked for the recipe of) and acing his ciabatta breadsticks in the Technical, Giuseppe topped it all with his 3D milk bread display of fruit and vegetables.

“I think the design is incredible. I think you’ve done amazing job,” Paul told him.

“It’s actually quite simple but you’ve executed it beautifully,” Prue added.

Who won Star Baker in Week Two?

Channel 4

Jürgen won Star Baker for the second week in a row, with the competition stiff in the Bake Off tent this week.

For the Signature Challenge, Giuseppe impressed with his chocolate and coffee brandy snaps, which looked very pleasing to the eye.

Student Freya added a bit too much coffee to hers, but Prue still loved it, and Week One Star Baker Jürgen got his spot on, with host Matt Lucas offering him a handshake.

Next was the Signature, which saw Jürgen in first place, followed by Freya.

For the final Showstopper, the IT professional pulled it out the bag once again with a 3D windmill which moved.

“Sehr Gut,” Prue said, meaning “very good” in German.

Who won Star Baker in Week One?

For the first week, the Star Baker accolade went to Jürgen, who well and truly impressed with his bakes.

The show’s judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith fell in love with his Black Forest mini rolls, with Paul insisting the baker taste them himself as they were so good.

Host Noel Fielding even stole one on his way to the next baker’s workstation.

Jürgen’s malt loaf in the Technical challenge needed a little work, with the judges agreeing he could have kept it in the oven a little longer, but the IT professional, 56, pulled it out bag with his Showstopper of a large standing lamp overlooking a reading book.

Prue said he’d used just the right amount of rose extract in his sponge, and Paul said he could be on the way to becoming the “Flavour King” of the competition.

Sounds like Jürgen could be one to watch!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.