Meet Jairzeno, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and head of finance

The Great British Bake Off is back for its 12th series and while that means the year is hurtling towards a close, we have enough time to meet our bakers – and that includes Jairzeno!

Jairzeno was announced as one of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants on Tuesday, 14th September, just one week before the series 12 launch day, and we now know a lot about him and all of his competitors.

He will be hoping to impress the judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and he will likely be wanting to win several Star Baker titles and, hopefully, secure that all-important Hollywood handshake.

But, does he have what it takes to go all the way and become our 2021 Bake Off champ? Here’s all you need to know about Jairzeno.

Who is Jairzeno?

Age: 51

From: London

Job: Head of Finance

Trinidadian-born Jairzeno is so comfortable when it comes to baking that he says it comes as naturally to him as breathing does – he’s one to watch in the Bake Off tent this year.

While he knows every element is important for baking, he thinks flavour is key and that is something he always looks to add it in interesting ways when he bakes – look for his favourites, guava and chocolate, to feature a lot in the 2021 series.

Outside of his cooking skills, Jairzeno is a keen runner and has competed in several marathons over the years around Europe – including the London marathon in 2012.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

We are a mere few days away now as series 12 of The Great British Bake Off will launch on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4 in its regular 8pm slot.

Prue and Paul are back and there is no change to the hosting line-up either with both Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas armed with quips and ready to go – this is the second year running that the pair have hosted alongside one another.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.