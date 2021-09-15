Meet Maggie, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and retired nurse

We don’t know about you, but we continually miss The Great British Bake Off when it is off of the air and we have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the 12th series. Well, it’s coming next week and we know all the contestants, including Maggie, who will be taking part in 2021.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants were all revealed on Tuesday, 14th September, just one week before the series 12 launch day, so we can spend the next few days reading up on them all.

Maggie will be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when she steps into the famous tent, but will she be able to walk away with any Star Baker titles, and could she end up being our 2021 Bake Off winner?

Here’s everything you need to know about Maggie.

Who is Maggie?

Age: 70

From: Dorset

Job: Retired nurse and midwife

Maggie grew up around a family that loved to cook and those skills did not pass her by and now she is the star baker in her family and she is armed with a collection of classic recipe books that always come in handy.

Bread week should not be a problem as it’s her favourite thing to bake (so watch out, other contestants) and, believe it or not, she thinks a career of delivering babies has prepped her well for taking on the Bake Off challenge. We hope she explains that connection more when the show starts…

Maggie has many interests outside of baking and she can be regularly found canoeing, kayaking and sailing or jumping aboard her campervan to explore the country – and stopping off to experience baked goods around the UK while she is at it, we imagine.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Just one week to go before the tent doors open as series 12 is all set to begin on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4, with the baking show airing in its usual 8pm slot.

Channel 4

Prue and Paul are back to cast a watchful eye on the proceedings, and they are once again joined by our comedy hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas who are back together for the second year in a row with Matt joining in 2020.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm.