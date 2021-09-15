Meet Rochica, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant who will bring a taste of the Caribbean

Heat up your ovens and avoid a soggy bottom as The Great British Bake Off is returning to Channel 4 for its 12th series and one of the contestants lined up to take on the challenges this year is Rochica.

Rochica and her fellow competitors were all revealed earlier this week as we were told the full line-up of Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants for the 2021 series.

She’ll be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when she steps into the famous tent and she will be hoping that not only does she get some star baker titles, but that an infamous handshake will also be coming her way.

But, does she have what it takes to go all the way and become the 2021 Bake Off winner?

Here’s everything you need to know about Rochica.

Who is Rochica?

Age: 27

From: Birmingham

Job: Junior HR Business Partner

Rochica’s Caribbean heritage is important to her and she makes sure that she reflects it as much as she can when she is baking which should mean some interesting and fun flavours will be thrown into the mix for Prue and Paul to taste.

She is a keen dancer, but it’s actually an injury she sustained while dancing that led to her learning to bake and given that the choice has led to her entering the Bake Off tent.

Rochica also loves a challenge, such as making an elaborate birthday cake for her niece, so that should put her in good stead when it comes to making a show-stopping cake in one of the challenges.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4 is the day to mark in your calendar and happily there is no change to the time with the show once again airing in its usual 8pm slot.

There is no change elsewhere either as the judges are once again Prue and Paul with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas giving us a running commentary of the events with their usual brand of offbeat humour.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.