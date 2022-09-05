Taking to the kitchen for the 13th series is electronics engineers Abdul, who was raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents.

Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off is just around the corner, and we now have the official Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up confirmed.

Abdul hopes to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Giuseppe to become this year's ultimate Star Baker.

So, does he have what it takes? And could we see him getting a few of those all important handshakes?

Here's everything you need to know about Abdul as he prepares to step into the Bake Off tent.

Who is Abdul?

Age: 29

Job: Electronics engineer

From: London

Abdul is an electronics engineer from London. He was raised in Saudi Arabia by his Pakistani parents. His love for baking began when he and his graduate colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their coffee breaks. With a background in engineering and mathematics, Abdul applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of creating bakes, with matcha being one of his favourite flavours.

"Most of what I have learnt is either through books or youtube videos, my favourite author is James Morton. His books are stunning, they go in depth about the what, why and how of baking which is an essential for beginners; his recipes are quite basic but his explanations are out of this world!" He said of his baking inspirations.

"A few YouTubers that I would recommend are John Kannel (Preppy Kitchen) and Jemma Wilson (Cupcake Jemma). Finally encouragement from friends or family asking me to make various bakes, which in turn pushes me to go out there and find some delicious bakes to make."

What has Abdul said about signing up for Bake Off?

Asked if he thought he'd ever make it onto the Channel 4 show, Abdul said: "Absolutely and definitely I didn’t, not even a glimpse or a thought that I would make it through and actually be in the tent.

"There were multiple audition rounds and each time I progressed I thought this would be the furthest I’d go - and every single time I felt ecstatic and in complete shock of getting through."

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 13th September at 8pm.

It will see Paul and Prue back to judge the bakes, with Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas offering some moral support to the bakers while getting up to their usual shenanigans.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

