Who is Great British Bake Off 2022 contestant Maxy?

Age: 29

From: London

Job: Architectural assistant

Maxy is an Architectural assistant from London whose passion for baking began five years ago after she had her first daughter.

The 29-year-old was raised in Sweden and attributes her favourite flavours – cinnamon and saffron – to her Scandinavian upbringing.

Speaking about appearing on the show, she said: "I have always been a Bake Off fan, but never did I expect to ever be in the tent baking, did not feel as if I was a good enough baker! Friends and family have urged me to apply but I never knew if they were actually being serious or not."

She added: "I decided to apply in the end, and if I am to be honest, never expected to receive a call back. When I received a call confirming my place I was in disbelief, was over the moon, I was pinching myself and constantly felt like I must have been dreaming. I was also a little confused, what? me? how? haha. But overall ecstatic, felt like I had won the lottery. I still cannot believe it."

Talking about her strengths and weaknesses, she added: "I would say that cakes are my strength and breads and pastries are my weaknesses."

