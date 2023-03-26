This weekend, TV presenter AJ Odudu will step into the famous tent as she prepares to show off her baking skills (or lack off!).

A brand new season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off has started with 20 celebrities rolling up their sleeves and flouring their surfaces in a bid to raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer.

She'll compete against three other celebrities in the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up, which this year includes actor David Schwimmer, singer Jesy Nelson, The Repair Shop star Jay Blades and comedian Judi Love.

At the end of the episode, one celebrity will named Star Baker - but who will it be?

As she takes to the kitchen, here's everything you need to know about TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Who is AJ Odudu?

AJ Odudu Getty

Age: 35

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @ajodudu

Twitter: @AJOdudu

AJ Odudu is a TV presenter, who many will recognise for presenting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side in 2013 alongside Rylan Clark and Emma Willis.

Since then she's gone to preset various shows, including The Voice, The Bridge and Don’t Rock the Boat and Married at First Sight's after show.

In 2021, she took part in the 19th season of Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the final with her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington. She had to drop out of the competition, however, after suffering an injury.

AJ Odudu on Strictly Come Dancing BBC

AJ Odudu has been tipped to host ITV's reboot of Big Brother, which will air later this year.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Emma Willis backed AJ Odudu as the Big Brother 2023 host, saying: "I know how much she loves it, I know how brilliant she is at live TV, and you need somebody who can handle that situation, but you really need somebody that loves that show and genuinely wants to talk about it, is invested in it and wants to watch it every night for months on end. I know she does."

Who will AJ Odudu be competing against on Celebrity Bake Off?

Gemma Collins, Tim Key, Jessica Hynes and AJ Odudu Channel 4

AJ Odudu will take on reality TV star Gemma Collins, actress Jessica Hynes and comedian and actor Tim Key on Sunday, 26th March at 7:40pm.

At the end of the episode, the show's judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will announce this week's Star Baker, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be on hand to comfort the other three celebrities.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer starts on Channel 4 on Sunday 19th March at 7:45pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

