On Sunday 19th March, the former Little Mix star will enter the famous Bake Off tent along with three other celebs from the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up .

Jesy Nelson is trying her hand at baking this March, as she takes to the kitchen for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 .

The line-up was announced back in February, with Murder in Successville's Tom Davis, Starstruck's Rose Matafeo, Noughts + Crosses star Judi Love, Dragons Den's Deborah Meaden and Taskmaster's Mike Wozniak confirmed to be taking part.

So, will Jesy's baking skills be as good as her vocals?

Read on for everything you need to know about Jesy Nelson as she takes part in Celebrity Bake Off.

Who is Jesy Nelson?

Jesy Nelson BBC

Age: 31

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jesynelson

Twitter: n/a

Jesy Nelson is a singer, who rose to fame when she appeared on The X Factor in 2011. While she auditioned as a solo act, she was eventually grouped with three other contestants – Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall. The quartet eventually became know as Little Mix, and went on to make history as the first ever group to win the ITV show. As a group, they released six albums.

BANBURY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall attend the launch of the PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix collection at Aynhoe Park House on November 6, 2019 in Banbury, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In 2019, the singer presented the BBC Three documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out in 2019, where she opened up about the impact of online trolling.

A year later, Jesy decided to go solo, revealing that being in Little Mix had taken a toll on her mental health. In 2021, she released her first solo single, Boyz.

Who will Jesy Nelson be competing against?

Jesy Nelson will compete against actor David Schwimmer, comedian and actress Rose Matafeo, and actor Tom Davis.

At the end of the episode, one contestant will be named Star Baker.

The new series of Great Celebrity Bake Off will start on Sunday 19th March, and will see Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returning to judge the bakes. As usual, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will present, however, this will be Lucas' last season, after he stepped back from the show due to scheduling conflicts.

"Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both 'Fantasy Football League' and 'Bake Off' alongside all my other projects," he wrote on Twitter.

