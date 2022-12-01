With another 10 episodes of eccentric yet entertaining challenges now over, fans may be wondering exactly when will the game show be back for another season of hijinks and hilarity – and we're here to help.

The big finale of Taskmaster's 14th season aired tonight on Channel 4, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne crowning yet another champion of the game show's ridiculously silly tasks.

Taskmaster will definitely be back for season 15, with Alex Horne even teasing "really funny" episodes to RadioTimes.com in a recent interview.

"We've just finished the next season, I can't tell you who it is but someone is as good or better than [Dara Ó Briain], which is very exciting for me," he said last month in his Big RT Interview.

Read on for everything we know so far about Taskmaster season 15, including which celebrities are in the line-up.

Is Taskmaster returning for season 15?

Yes! Taskmaster will be back for a 15th season, with Channel 4 commissioning six seasons of Taskmaster back in 2020.

Channel 4 is yet to recommission Taskmaster beyond season 15, however Alex Horne told RadioTimes.com in his exclusive interview that fans don't need to worry.

"I think we're hoping [for more]. I think they will announce things one way or another in the next few months. It's not the end of Taskmaster."

Alex Horne with Fern Brady on season 14 of Taskmaster. Channel 4

While Channel 4 has not yet revealed when we can expect season 15 to arrive on our screens, we do know that the show has been filmed, with Alex Horne telling RadioTimes.com in September that shooting had "just finished".

Usually, there are roughly four months between each season of Taskmaster, with the latest season airing in September – just three months after season 13 had wrapped up.

It's hard to predict exactly when we season 15 will kick off, however with a New Year's Treat expected on January 1st, it's likely that the show will return for a full season in March 2023.

Taskmaster season 15 cast

The season 15 cast has now been revealed, with five celebrities set to take on the Taskmaster for the first time.

On 1st December, Channel 4 revealed the season 15 line-up, including TV host Frankie Boyle, stand-up comedian Ivo Graham, award-winning comedian Jenny Eclair, actor and writer Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and award-winning Canadian comedian, actor, writer and producer Mae Martin.

Creator and star Alex Horne teased what fans can expect from the new line-up.

"We've just finished filming with five incredible people, there are some surprise names in there," he told RadioTimes.com in September.

In previous years, the show has seen comedians and actors from all areas of the comedy world, from Sophie Duker and Charlotte Ritchie to Frank Skinner and David Baddiel.

Taskmaster season 15 trailer

Channel 4 is yet to release a trailer for Taskmaster's new season but watch this space – we'll be updating this page as and when a new clip comes in.

In the meantime, make sure to check out what RadioTimes.com readers voted to be the show's funniest ever moment: when James Acaster completely lost it with Rhod Gilbert in season 7.

