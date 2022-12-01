Luckily, Taskmaster season 15 is already in the works, and Channel 4 has even confirmed the line-up of comedians who'll be subject to Little Alex Horne's weird tests in order to impress the formidable Greg Davies.

The winner of Taskmaster's 14th season may have only just been crowned, but we're already turning our attention to what's next for the long-running comedy game show.

Sitting on the ornate chairs on season 15 will be comedian and TV host Frankie Boyle, stand-up comedian and Have I Got News For You panellist Ivo Graham, comedian and Older and Wider writer Jenny Eclair, Ghosts actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, BBC One), and award-winning Canadian comedian, actor, writer and producer Mae Martin.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne in Taskmaster Channel 4

The quartet will battle it out over the course of 10 episodes, and only one will emerge victorious and claim the Taskmaster golden head glued to a small plinth.

The broadcaster has also announced the cast for Taskmaster's New Year Treat, which is set to return for its third edition. The one-off line-up isn't made up entirely of comedians, but that doesn't mean they're not funny. Especially when trying to do something ridiculous like coming up with a watercooler moment or trying to get a potato into a hole from a red carpet.

Chicken Shop Date host and launcher of Louis Theroux's rap career Amelia Dimoldenberg will be taking to the Taskmaster stage for the special, alongside Channel 4's First Lady Carol Vorderman, writer and presenter Greg James, Olympic Champion Sir Mo Farah and pop star Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem.

Release dates for either season 15 or the special have yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.

