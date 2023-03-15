The children-focused series will follow the same format as the regular show, with young people aged 9 to 11 bringing their A-game for the creative and eccentric gameshow, although the hosts of the new series are yet to be confirmed.

Channel 4 has announced a Junior Taskmaster spin-off series following on from the continued success of the BAFTA-winning original show – and in equally good news, it has also renewed the main Taskmaster for another six seasons.

Speaking about Junior Taskmaster, the show's creator Alex Horne said: "I've watched many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years and I fully expect the competitors in Junior Taskmaster to be both more competent and just as funny.

"For that series, I will be handing over my assistant's clipboard to someone equally as efficient and persistent as myself because I have a lot more admin to do with six further handfuls of supposedly talented adults. I live for bureaucracy so this is all excellent news."

Fellow Taskmaster star Greg Davies also commented: "My long-term contempt for young people is a matter of record but other people here at Taskmaster HQ seem convinced that they have merit.

"I am thrilled that two new team members are putting this questionable hypothesis to the test and will take on the challenge of corralling and assessing them on television. I will be watching closely to ensure standards are met."

On the six new seasons of the main Taskmaster, The Cleaner star Davies added: "I am also delighted that Alex and I return to test the intelligence of comedians in the most scientific of ways. I’ll be pretty angry. It’s not even an act anymore.”

Following in the footsteps of similar entertainment shows like Bake Off, MasterChef and even Eurovision, with its junior spin-off, this edition comes as a result of Taskmaster being a hit among younger viewers, parents and families in general.

A number of schools across the UK have been bringing the delights of the entertainment show to the classroom via School Tasking, the not-for-profit primary school outreach project, and Taskmaster Education, which recently partnered with children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

It's never been as good a time as now to be a Taskmaster fan with news of both the new spin-off and a whopping six further seasons, and previously speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the hit show, Horne said that fans needn't worry about Taskmaster's future.

He said: "I think we're hoping [for more]. I think they will announce things one way or another in the next few months. It's not the end of Taskmaster."

Taskmaster will return on Channel 4 soon for its 15th season, with a line-up including Frankie Boyle and Mae Martin.

Taskmaster will return on Channel 4 soon for its 15th season, with a line-up including Frankie Boyle and Mae Martin.

Junior Taskmaster will air on Channel 4.

