The anthology show will once again see the Taskmaster host take on the lead role of crime scene cleaner Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead, who meets all sorts of oddballs and eccentrics while going about his macabre day job.

Greg Davies will be returning for a second season of black comedy series The Cleaner on Friday 24th March at 9:30pm, the BBC has confirmed.

As with the first run, an impressive supporting cast has been assembled for the follow-up, with the likes of Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Harriet Walter (Succession), and Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) all set to appear in individual episodes.

Other famous faces set to feature in the six-parter include comedian Roisin Conaty (After Life), Zoë Wanamaker (Britannia), John MacMillan (House of the Dragon), Alex Lawther (Andor) and Susannah Fielding (This Time With Alan Partridge).

"I’m so thrilled that Wicky is back for another round of clean ups and delighted that he is doing so on BBC One," Greg Davies previously announced in a statement.

"The cast for this season are brilliant and that there are so many distinguished actors amongst them leads me to believe that The BBC have secrets that they are using as leverage. Me, the writing and production teams are very grateful for this support.”

Ben Caudell, commissioning editor for BBC, added: "It’s fantastic to see such a compelling line-up of guest stars in this new second season of The Cleaner, each creating a unique comic character to lock horns and spar with Greg as Wicky. Every episode is a terrific TV treat."

The first season of The Cleaner – which is based on the German comedy Der Tatortreiniger – aired in September 2021 and boasted Helena Bonham Carter, David Mitchell and Ruth Madely among its guest cast.

The Cleaner season 2 airs on BBC One on Friday 17th March at 9:30pm. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

