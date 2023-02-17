Benjamin Caron – who directed three episodes of the first season including the final two instalments – made the comments during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote his new thriller Sharper, explaining that he was "incredibly proud" of the reaction to the series.

One of the directors of the hit Disney Plus Star Wars series Andor has revealed he believes the show "revived hope and love" for the franchise.

"Sadly, I can't go back for season 2, because I'm here doing promotion for the movie," he said. "But it broke my heart and I know that Tony [Gilroy] and I really wanted to continue that journey that he started so brilliantly."

He continued: "I'm incredibly proud of the response. You hold this show really close to your heart, and you put so much love and effort into making it as good as it can be.

"I go back to when I read those first scripts by Tony, they just blew my mind. I think he sort of created this sort of Dickensian world of Star Wars where there were no lightsabers, there was no Darth Vader, and there didn't even seem to be The Force.

"And yet, he had somehow kind of tapped into a nostalgia about what was great about the original Star Wars."

He added that working on the show was one of the "most memorable experiences" of his career, and that going from a historical period costume drama like The Crown to a sci-fi adventure was "dizzying and as brilliant".

"I'm so happy now when people come up to me and say how much they love Andor, and how it sort of revived hope and love for Star Wars," he said.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor Disney

After a first run that was hugely popular with both fans and critics, the second season is currently in production in London – which is set to delve further into the backstory of the devout rebel operative we first met in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Diego Luna will be returning as the titular character, while the directors for the new run have been revealed as Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios.

