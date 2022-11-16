The series spins out of billion-dollar blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, chronicling how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) went from disengaged burnout to committed rebel operative.

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has hyped up next week's season finale, promising that it stands on its own as a satisfying conclusion, even with a second season already on its way to Disney Plus .

The show has earned acclaim from critics, with some calling it the strongest piece of Star Wars content in decades, meaning hopes are high for next week's climactic episode 12.

"We're in control of our story, we will pull a lot of different things together," Gilroy said of the chapter to RadioTimes.com, perhaps referencing the large ensemble cast of his ambitious sci-fi drama.

When quizzed on how the Andor finale relates to the already confirmed second season, Gilroy clarified that it is very much an ending in its own right.

"It could exist as the 12 episodes and we could have stopped. We could have left it there… It has an ending," he explained.

"We call this the education of Cassian Andor. In a way, by the time we get to the end of [episode] 12, he will have been on quite an odyssey from the sort of disillusioned, cynical roach that we met in the beginning."

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor. Disney

Fans won't be surprised to hear Gilroy describe the Andor season 1 ending as "intentional", as the show has been blessed with carefully considered writing throughout, facilitated by a clear roadmap that was in place from the beginning.

"I think people will be well satisfied," he added. "We knew where we were going. We had the ending to the whole show and we had the ending of the season before we started, so it will be intentional and we feel strong about our last two episodes.

"We're very proud of them."

Previously, Gilroy has told RadioTimes.com about the tough journey ahead for rebel leader Mon Mothma and offered insight into the heartbreaking twist involving fan favourite character Kino Loy (played by Andy Serkis).

