The new instalment ended tragically when Andor and Loy, his fellow inmate on Narkina 5, staged a largely successful rebellion, getting all the prisoners out of the main entrance. However, with everyone jumping into the water around him to escape the prison, Serkis delivered the gut-wrenching line, "I can't swim", after which he got separated, apparently stuck in the prison.

Star Wars fans were left heartbroken following this week's episode of Disney Plus series Andor , as Andy Serkis' Kino Loy got separated from Diego Luna's hero and was seemingly left in extreme jeopardy.

The show's creator Tony Gilroy spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively, and when asked about this moment, admitted that the team looked at it closely to find the right take.

Gilroy said: "I know that they shot a whole variation of dailies on it when they shot it… they were really interested in watching that moment and seeing how it played out and finding the right take for it."

He continued: "It just magnifies everything that he's done all the way through the whole episode, doesn't it? I mean, when you think about it, he knows what's outside there, and he's made the Spartacus gesture to get everybody rallied and get them out there, knowing that he himself may not be able to make the jump."

However, as we don't explicitly see Serkis' character die onscreen, could somehow survive this dangerous situation? Gilroy remained coy, but it seems there could be a glimmer of hope for fans.

He said: "We’re pretty clear about when people do die and it's left somewhat enigmatic."

Andor has proven a huge hit with the Star Wars fandom, and follows Luna's rebel who was first introduced in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Luna previously told RadioTimes.com how he found working with the show's new droid B2EMO, calling it "an amazing character".

He said: "It's a great actor, you know, and I say actor because there is someone behind it that is actually working with you. In this case, it's a team... on set, you're working with three people and one is giving voice to it while you’re there."

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus now. New episodes arrive weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

