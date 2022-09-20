Andor release schedule: When is episode 1 streaming on Disney Plus?

The series traces his origins from childhood to his first encounter with a fledgling Rebel Alliance, which set him on the path to his noble sacrifice on a mission to retrieve the Death Star plans.

It's time to return to a galaxy far, far away as Disney drops its latest Star Wars streaming show, which sees Diego Luna reprise his fan favourite Rogue One role: Cassian Andor.

Genevieve O'Reilly also returns as recurring Star Wars character Mon Mothma, a virtuous senator caught at the centre of the Empire's evil operations and having her every move watched closely by spies.

We'll also meet a host of new characters played by big name talent including Stellan Skarsgård (Dune) and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), as well as rising stars Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

No doubt some fans will be planning to watch the three-episode Andor premiere as soon as it drops, so here's exactly when you can catch the blockbuster sci-fi drama on Disney Plus.

Andor episode 1 release date on Disney Plus

Diego Luna plays Cassian Andor in Andor Disney

Andor episode 1 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 21st September 2022 at 8am BST.

For our fellow Star Wars fans across the pond, that will be an earlier start of 12am PDT / 2am CDT / 3am EDT.

Andor season 1 consists of 12 episodes in total.

Andor episode release schedule

Andor will launch with a three-episode premiere, but will shift to a one-episode-per-week schedule after that, which means that the following release dates are expected for the first season:

Andor episode 1 - Wednesday 21st September 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 2 - Wednesday 21st September 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 3 - Wednesday 21st September 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 4 - Wednesday 28th September 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 5 - Wednesday 5th October 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 6 - Wednesday 12th October 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 7 - Wednesday 19th October 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 8 - Wednesday 26th October 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 9 - Wednesday 2nd November 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 10 - Wednesday 9th November 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 11 - Wednesday 16th November 2022 at 8am BST Andor episode 12 (finale) - Wednesday 23rd November at 8am BST

We'll update this page with episode titles as they are revealed.

What happened in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?

You technically don't need to have seen Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in order to enjoy Andor as the show takes place several years earlier and is relatively unconnected (at least, to begin with).

However, refreshing your memory of the movie may bring some added context to how the show unfolds, so it's quite helpful that it happens to be streaming on Disney Plus as well.

The film sees Cassian Andor team up with a ragtag group of rebels, led by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), for a dangerous mission to steal the Death Star plans – setting up the events of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Read more: Andor review: Ambitious Star Wars drama suffers death by canon

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 21st September 2022. New episodes weekly. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

