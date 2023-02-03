The show follows Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead (Davies), a crime scene cleaner who often encounters eccentric individuals as he attends to his macabre assignments.

The BBC has revealed a first look at Greg Davies in The Cleaner season 2, along with a full breakdown of the all-star guest cast joining him in the upcoming episodes.

In these images, we see Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing, The Sandman) sitting with Wicky in what appears to be a dingy stockroom, while Harriet Walter (Succession) appears in a grand manor house.

The season 2 guest cast also includes Roisin Conaty, who has previously worked with Davies on his Channel 4 sitcom Man Down and zany competition series Taskmaster.

Harriet Walter joins the cast of The Cleaner season 2 BBC

Zoë Wanamaker (Britannia), Simon Callow (Inside No. 9), John MacMillan (House of the Dragon), Alex Lawther (Andor) and Susannah Fielding (This Time With Alan Partridge) have also joined the star-studded roster.

The six-episode second season, which is again written by Davies, will also see appearances from Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander), Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split), Joshua McCord (The Tuckers), Louis Emerick (Zapped) and Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge).

Rounding out the cast are Charlie Rawes (Dune), Jemma Carlton (Maxine), Shakin’ Stevens, Rebecca Lee (Call the Midwife), child actor Cassius Thompson and a returning Zita Sattar (Years and Years), who reprises the role of PS Ruth Edwards.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I’m so thrilled that Wicky is back for another round of clean ups and delighted that he is doing so on BBC One," said Greg Davies in a statement.

"The cast for this series are brilliant and that there are so many distinguished actors amongst them leads me to believe that The BBC have secrets that they are using as leverage. Me, the writing and production teams are very grateful for this support.”

Ben Caudell, Commissioning Editor for BBC, added: "It’s fantastic to see such a compelling line-up of guest stars in this new second series of The Cleaner, each creating a unique comic character to lock horns and spar with Greg as Wicky. Every episode is a terrific TV treat."

The Cleaner returns to BBC One and iPlayer in 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.