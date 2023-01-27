Co-creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton will once again be taking on a variety of roles, in addition to writing the twisty tales, with a number of familiar faces along for the ride.

Another cavalcade of television stars are about to go Inside No. 9, as the anthology series announces its full guest cast for the upcoming eighth season.

Fans of BBC comedy will be delighted to see Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) on the roster, while Sherlock's Amanda Abbington and EastEnders alum Anita Dobson will also feature.

The first image released from season 8 (above) sees Shearsmith and Pemberton as London bus staff – route number 9, naturally – with Robin Askwith (The Madame Blanc Mysteries) as a mysterious suited figure between them.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The stellar line-up also includes Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon), Claire Rushbrook (My Mad Fat Diary), Frances Barber (Uncle Vanya), Leon Herbert (Ghosts), and Menyee Lai (Stay Close).

Last but not least, fans can expect appearances from Moyo Akandé (Guilt), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Sheila Reid (Benidorm) and newcomer Ayda Kiiza in season 8. As usual, specific roles will remain secret until closer to broadcast.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton said: “We are thrilled to invite viewers inside a new set of funny and frightening number 9s; take your shoes off, make yourself at home and switch your devices to Do Not Disturb. Well, it might work…”

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in Inside No. 9. BBC/Richard Ansett

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios, commented: “We’re thrilled to be making a new series of Inside No. 9 with the unassailable Reece and Steve, and look forward to delighting and upsetting viewers in equal measure.”

Gregor Sharp, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, added: “Reece and Steve are masters of their craft and it’s a delight to see such a brilliant line-up of guest stars joining them for another series of perfectly formed dark comedy masterpieces.”

More like this

The BBC awarded Inside No. 9 a double commission for seasons 8 and 9, with Steve Pemberton reportedly stating last year that the show would take an indefinite pause once the current order is fulfilled.

Inside No. 9 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.