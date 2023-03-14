In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , the French maître d'hôtel shared an update on the ITV travel series, which was recently put on hold due to conflicting schedules.

It's been a while since we last saw Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix on one of their road trips. Well, fans won't have to wait much longer to see the trio getting up to their usual shenanigans, as Fred tells us they'll be back on air this spring.

While the boys haven't set out on another trip this year, Fred revealed they do already have some content filmed from a previous adventure to Spain which is "ready to go".

Asked when we'll see them back on air, he said: "I think you will see us maybe in March or April. We've got a couple of episodes where we went to Spain last year, so I think you can see it there, but I don't know [exactly] when it's going to show.

"ITV is going to decide that and let us know when they want to show it, but it's already there. It's ready to go!"

In August, Fred told us that he was still hoping to reunite with Gordon and Gino for another road trip, but they were struggling to nail down a date and location.

Now, the trio have whittled down the possible locations to three choices.

"Well, we kind of decided where we want to go although it's not set in stone and not 100 per cent," he explained.

"What we have a problem with is dates because we can't seem to agree on dates. So as soon as we've agreed the dates (that's the hardest thing) then we can agree on the location. And it seems like it would be easy."

Gordon Ramsay Gino D’Acampo, and Fred Sirieix in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip. ITV / Studio Ramsay

So, where will they be going?

"We've got three very clear options that we've been talking about. Now we've got to make the dates work," he teased.

