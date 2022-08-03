Fred Sirieix still hopes to reunite with Gordon and Gino for road trip

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Fred revealed that there'd been some "issues with diaries" that they were hoping to resolve before getting back on the road.

He's currently busy hosting Channel 4's First Dates, but French maître d' Fred Sirieix still hopes to reunite with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo for their Road Trip series.

He said: "We've had issues with diaries, so when all issues are worked out, we may go out again. I hope we will because it's a lovely show to make and I love travelling with the boys. We have a lot of fun - a lot of fun! So, yeah, it'll be good if we do."

Back in 2020, the show was commissioned for a further three seasons and three Christmas specials.

It was thought that all cast members would return, but in November, Gino suggested that Gordon would no longer be taking part, saying on Instagram: "Unfortunately we will no longer be filming #GordonGinoandFred mainly because @gordongram is too busy working on his hair highlights in USA."

He added: "But don't worry guys, @fred_sirieix and I have a plan #JustinGinoandFred Coming soon…….GDx."

Gordon, Gino and Fred in America ITV

Fred seems hopeful they'll return as a trio, however, and has even thought of possible locations for their next excursion.

"There are so many destinations," he said. 'I'd love to go to the Caribbean. I'd love to take them to Jamaica because I go there a lot and I think I'm an expert on the island.

"I'd love to go to Thailand. I've never ever been to Thailand. I'd love to do that – Southeast Asia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos. That is something I'd love to do. There are so many destinations. I've never been to Kathmandu, for example, and I'd love to do that as well."

First Dates airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursdays.

