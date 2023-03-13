Over the course of Fred's Last Resort, he will teach his recruits the art hospitality as they help run the stunning five star Les Roches Blanches Hotel in the south of France.

French maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix is immersing 12 young Brits into the rare world of high-end hospitality as part of his new competition series, giving them a chance to bag a life-changing job and a cash prize to help with their move abroad.

Each week, contestants will be sent home until the final round where the first ever winner of Fred's Last Resort will be crowned.

Kicking off on Tuesday 14th March, the first episode will see the contestants arriving in the south of France for a challenge — and while it's no secret they have very little experience in the hospitality industry, Sirieix tells RadioTimes.com that viewers will be surprised by what they manage to pull off.

In an exclusive interview, he teased a "beautiful" transformation from the recruits, saying: "You can see the transformation especially in the last four episodes. You can see how much they transform and the journey that they've been on.

"The difference between those who have the potential to win and the others is beautiful and also it's about the desire that they have to win."

Throughout the series, Fred takes a strict approach with his recruits, throwing them into the deep end which leads to a lot of comical moments stemming from the obvious mistakes they end up making, such as forgetting to order food for a party they're planning.

So, did Fred struggle to keep a straight face?

"I was laughing all the time," he explained. "But at the same time even if they make you laugh and it's quite comical, at the same time it's not because we have made a promise to [the client].

"As much as it's funny on one side, you look at the other side and you just want to cry . I think I am very clear with what I want. I tell them exactly what I want and how I want it."

Fred's Last Resort starts on E4 and All4 on Tuesday 14th March at 9pm. Episodes will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

