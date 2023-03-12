Nile Wilson was revealed as the season 15 winner after securing the most votes from the public.

After eight weeks on the ice, the Dancing on Ice 2023 winner was announced on tonight's episode (Sunday 12th March).

For this year's finale, Nile, reality TV star Joey Essex, and RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne took to the ice for one last chance to impress the Dancing on Ice judges.

First their showcase performance was scored by the judging panel, including Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, who returned for a second season this year after taking over from John Barrowman in 2022.

But, it ultimately came down to the public vote, which saw The Vivienne finishing in third place, after scoring an impressive 40 points from the judges earlier in the night.

Nile and Joey then went head-to-head to compete for the glass trophy.

Firs to perform their version of Torvill and Dean's iconic skate to Bolero by Kurt Riemann was gymnast Nile and his professional skating partner Olivia Smart, who pulled the skate off effortlessly and received rave reviews from the judges.

It was then time for Joey and his partner Vanessa Bauer to have their go. Following their performance, the judges praised Joey on his seriousness, with Christopher telling him he'd "come so far" since the start of the competition.

Season 15 kicked off on Sunday, 15th January with the first half of the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up making their debut. The week after, the remaining celebs took to the ice, before the first skate-off of the season took place and one contestant was eliminated.

This year, 11 contestants signed up for Dancing on Ice. Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer was the first celebrity confirmed for season 15, followed by Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, singer Michelle Heaton, football legend John Fashanu, comedian Darren Harriott, actress Carley Stenson, The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran, and Corrie star Mollie Gallagher.

After finding himself in the skate-off against Ekin-Su, Fashanu became the first contestant to leave Dancing on Ice, saying: "It’s been great, whatever happens, it’s been wonderful… like the FA Cup final again!"

Asked if he'll carry on skating, he added: "Oh yes! I shall carry on skating and who knows, I might even start teaching people."

Despite making it to the semi-finals, Siva and Mollie just missed out on the final as a double elimination took place in Week 7.

"Honestly, it's truly been the best experience. It's everything I thought I couldn't do... Sylvain [Longchambon] has been the most patient and talented person," Mollie said upon her exit.

Referring to his late The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker, who he dedicated his Personal Skate performance to during the show, Siva said: "It's been great... I've done everything I've aimed to do... I've celebrated my family, Tom."

