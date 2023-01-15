All the stars on the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up will be hoping to win over judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse with their skating prowess, and among them will be reality TV favourite Joey Essex.

It’s very nearly time for Dancing on Ice to return to our screens for its 15th season, bringing with it a new line-up of 11 celebrities.

Since making his debut on our screens in TOWIE more than a decade ago, Joey has cropped up on a whole range of shows, but Dancing on Ice presents a more “serious” challenge, the star says.

As he teams up with professional skater (and 2018 winner) Vanessa Bauer for the competition, here’s everything you need to know about Joey Essex.

Who is Joey Essex?

Age: 32

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @joeyessex

Twitter: @joeyessex_

Paired with: Vanessa Bauer

Joey joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2011 (with a surname like his, it was surely destiny). He initially appeared as a supporting cast member, featuring in scenes with cousin Chloe Sims and then-girlfriend Sam Faiers, and proved such a hit with viewers that he was promoted to a lead the following year.

However, other reality shows soon came calling, and Joey left TOWIE behind in 2013 (but not before he managed to release a single based around his catchphrase, Reem).

Meet the contestants taking part in Dancing on Ice 2023. ITV

He went on to appear in celebrity diving contest Splash!, hosted by Tom Daley, as well as the 2013 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (where he eventually came in fourth place), The Jump and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He has taken part in E4’s Celebs Go Dating a handful of times, most recently appearing in Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion in 2021.

Joey also presented the moving BBC Three documentary Joey Essex: Grief and Me in 2021, which saw the star address the impact of losing his mother when he was just 10 years old.

What has Joey Essex said about joining Dancing on Ice 2023?

Joey reckons that, having “done all the dating shows in the world”, he is now ready for a challenge that's “a bit more serious”.

“I’d like to say I’ve matured, I’ve grown up,” he told This Morning last year. “I think [at] this stage in my life, I’m so ready for something like this. I just know, I just feel it.

“I’m just ready for the commitment. It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s five and a half months' work.”

He added that he wants “to fall in love with the ice”. We’ll have to wait and see whether his wish comes true.

Dancing on Ice 2023 starts on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 15th January 2023. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

