I'm A Celebrity All-Stars: Start date speculation, cast rumours

On Thursday, 22nd September, Ant and Dec confirmed that the new show would be going ahead as they shared a video on Twitter.

It's official, an all-stars version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is happening.

"South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023," they wrote alongside the clip.

In the short video, they both said: "We’ve got news," as Dec added: "It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we’re doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!"

They then gave viewers a glimpse of the amazing view, before shouting: "South Africa!"

"We’re here, it’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time," Dec continued.

The news comes after much speculation that there'd be an all-stars I'm A Celebrity... series, with multiple names tipped to return to the jungle.

Read on for everything we know so far about the series.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

I'm A Celebrity All-Stars start date speculation

CONFIRMED: The I'm A Celebrity All-Stars spin-off will air in 2023, Ant and Dec have revealed.

An exact transmission date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

We anticipate that it will be at the earliest of Spring 2023 or more likely Summer 2023.

I'm A Celebrity All-Stars hosts

Of course, Ant and Dec will reprise their role as hosts on the ITV show. The duo have presented the series together since its launch in 2002.

In 2018, Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin, as he took a break from presenting duties.

I'm A Celebrity All-Stars cast

Myleene Klass Getty

While the line-up hasn't been revealed just yet, there's been some speculation about the returning cast.

Gillian McKeith could return over a decade since she first appeared on the show in 2010. McKeith famously 'fainted' live on TV after being voted to take part in a trial.

Other names that have been tipped for the spin-off series include: Corrie star Andy Whyment, Diversity's Jordan Banjo, Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo and singer Myleene Klass, who has reportedly signed up for the All-Stars series following months of talks. Klass first appeared on the show in 2006 and finished as runner-up.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return for an All-Stars series in 2023.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.