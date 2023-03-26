Revealed live on air during last night's (Saturday 25th March) episode of Saturday Night Takeaway , Ant and Dec exclusively revealed the first group of celebrities that will be taking part in the show.

It's official: I'm a Celebrity...South Africa is landing on our screens next month and the star-studded line-up has now been revealed.

While the line-up is packed full of familiar faces and previous memorable campmates from I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, the show promises that there will be "many more" celebrities taking part in the series.

ITV has teased that "viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp".

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Helen Flanagan. ITV

The new South Africa-set show is a brand new show, with the series details stating there will be some twists.

It reads: "Whilst nodding back to the Australian jungle, I'm a Celebrity...South Africa is a uniquely different series so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns."

So, plenty to look forward to! And of course, we have a line-up of some of the most unforgettable faces of the jungle.

Read more:

The confirmed line-up of celebrities entering camp in the launch episode for I'm a Celebrity...South Africa are as follows:

Amir Khan - Boxing champion

- Boxing champion Jordan Banjo - Diversity Dancer & DJ

- Diversity Dancer & DJ Helen Flanagan - Former Coronation Street star

- Former Coronation Street star Carol Vorderman - TV presenter

- TV presenter Fatima Whitbread - Olympic athlete

- Olympic athlete Paul Burrell - Former royal butler

- Former royal butler Phil Tufnell - Ex-England cricketer

- Ex-England cricketer Janice Dickinson - Supermodel

- Supermodel Shaun Ryder - Music legend

As well as the confirmed first batch of contestants, ITV also released a new trailer for the series, which you can watch below.

The challenges for the forthcoming show are set to be bigger, tougher and will push the campmates to their limits, testing them like never before.

In a major turn from the original series, this new show will also not have any public vote and will see the contestants competing against each other for the coveted title of being the first ever "I'm A Celebrity Legend".

Speaking about the new show, Ant said: "It's a question we always get asked...who would you bring back to the jungle? So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream"

Dec also commented: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!"

I'm a Celebrity...South Africa will air next month on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.