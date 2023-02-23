The duo, who first hosted the show in 2002, are back for a brand new season and are bringing with them a number of our favourite segments, from Undercover and Ring My Bell to Singalong Live and the End of the Show Shows.

While Limitless Win may have only recently wrapped up its second season, Ant and Dec are back on ITV1 again for their 19th year of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Returning on Saturday night (25th February), the season 19 premiere will see Joe Wicks and Claudia Winkleman stop by the show, while Alison Hammond and Rylan become the unwitting victims of the first Undercover prank.

Meanwhile, the presenters will be looking at how the show is made in Behind the Screens – a new documentary embedded within the production of season 19.

Read on for everything you need to know about the return of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The new season of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 25th February at 7pm.

The series will air every Saturday, which each episode promising "the happiest 90 minutes of the week".

What can fans expect from the new season?

The presenting duo will be bringing back a number of fan favourite segments for the return of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, including the Undercover prank, which will claim Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark as its first victims.

Joe Wicks and Claudia Winkleman will also be stopping by the show, while features such as Ring My Bell, Singalong Live and, of course, Win the Ads will be back ahead of the big End of the Show Show.

ITV has also announced a brand new audience giveaway for 2023 which will be revealed during the first episode of the year, while there's another miniseries playing out throughout the new season titled Murder At Bigwig Manor, featuring Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Dermot O'Leary, Keith Lemon, AJ Odudu, Judi Love and Stephanie Cole.

Meanwhile, Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East, Jordan North and Andi Peters will be back as presenters on the 2023 season, with Mulhern adjudicating as Ant vs Dec returns.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2023 trailer

ITV released released a trailer for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, in which the duo try out ASMR, promising a "multi-sensory experience".

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday 25th February at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

