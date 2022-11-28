The Lioness was announced as the reality competition's newest winner after receiving 57.6 per cent of the final vote, although Owen wasn't too far behind with 42.3 per cent.

The 2022 season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! crowned its winner last night , with footballer Jill Scott becoming the latest Queen of the Jungle. However, ITV has revealed that she was almost beaten by runner-up Owen Warner during the show's most-watched final in four years.

Last night's final was watched by 11.5 million viewers, the highest peak audience of the year for an entertainment show on any channel, while making the episode the highest rating I'm a Celeb final since 2018.

Jill Scott was crowned I'm a Celebrity's 2022 champion in last night's final. ITV

The broadcaster went on to say that with ITV1's coverage of England v USA in the World Cup on Friday and the final of I'm a Celebrity on Sunday night, the channel recorded "its highest weekly viewing share in 20 years".

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec revealed just before crowning Jill as the 2022 champion that over 12 million votes were cast since the lines opened on Friday, adding that "most of them" were for Jill.

Former Health Secretary and sitting MP Matt Hancock came in third place, receiving 21.7 per cent of the vote in comparison to Owen's 30.9 per cent and Jill's 47.3 per cent in the first vote of last night.

Mike Tindall narrowly missed out on a place in Sunday's finale during Saturday night's show, which ended with him taking fourth place in the competition.

Yesterday's episode saw the 2022 finalists take on their last Bushtucker Trial of the season before tucking into a three course meal of their choice.

This year's season saw 12 celebrities enter the Jungle, with Olivia Attwood becoming the first to leave on Day 2 following a medical emergency, before Charlene White was voted out in the first elimination two weeks later.

