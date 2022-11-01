With the likes of Boy George , Chris Moyles and Charlene White joining the I'm a Celebrity line-up , the upcoming series is set to be an exciting one – particularly with Love Island 's Olivia Attwood embracing the Jungle experience.

The 2022 season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! kicks off this weekend and, while it's earlier than usual to accommodate the Premier League , fans can expect to see some big stars head into the Australian camp.

The reality TV star told RadioTimes.com last year that she would "love to do" I'm a Celebrity and now that she's had the call up, Attwood is hoping to prove that she isn't as "high maintenance" as people might think.

"One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me," she said before entering the camp. "I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in."

Here's everything you need to know about Olivia Attwood ahead of her I'm a Celebrity debut.

Who is Olivia Attwood?

ITV

Age: 31

Instagram: @oliviajade_attwood

Twitter: @oliviajade_att

Job: Reality star and TV presenter

Olivia Attwood is a reality star and TV presenter, who is best known for competing on Love Island 2017 season.

The 31-year-old was a model and a motorsport grid girl before joining the Love Island cast for season 3, coming in third place with her then-boyfriend Chris Hughes. They went on to star in their own reality spin0off show Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On before splitting up in 2018.

Since Love Island, Attwood has appeared on Celebs Go Dating, The Only Way Is Essex, Celebrity Karaoke Club, Lorraine, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Loose Women and Olivia Meets Her Match.

Earlier this year, she hosted ITV2 documentary Getting Filthy Rich, which explored the industry behind making sexual content.

Phobias: "I hate the dark so I'm keen to avoid any challenges in the darkness."

Missing any special occasion: "No, had the show been on air any later, I could have missed my sister's wedding."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "I think people think I won't be able to cope without make-up but I am happy to muck in."

Role in the camp: "Clown. I was always the class clown at school and I love having a laugh."

Best attribute: "I don't take myself seriously and I have got a good sense of humour."

Dream camper: "A pop legend like Dolly Parton who has amazing stories to tell."

What has Olivia Attwood said about joining I'm a Celebrity?

Olivia Attwood has said that signing up for the show "still hasn't sunk in yet", adding: "When I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it! It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle.

"It’s the crème de la crème of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately!"

She said that she's hoping to "show a different side" to herself and that she's looking forward to having a "digital detox".

"I do o a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone. My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks," she said. "It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm.

