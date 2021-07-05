Olivia Attwood says she’d love to sign up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here after ‘smashing’ Extra Camp challenge

She’s currently appearing on ITV’s Celebrity Karaoke Club, but Olivia Attwood already has her eye on another reality TV show.

The former Love Island star – who appeared on the third series of the dating show in 2017 – says she’d like to sign up for I’m A Celebrity next, and she thinks she has a pretty good chance at the Bush Tucker Trials after taking part in a mock trial during an appearance on Extra Camp.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the reality TV star revealed: “I’d love to do the jungle. I’d give Dancing on Ice a go, although it does scare me. I’m a bit of a baby, so I don’t like getting hurt. I feel like the minute I fall over once, I’d be done. I know it sounds dramatic, but I’m just a bit like that. For me, the jungle is less scary. So I’d love to do the jungle.”

So, how does she feel about eating creepy crawlies or getting up close and personal with snakes and rats?

“Well, I thought I’d be awful and there was no option for me to do it at all, but I went out a couple years ago and did Extra Camp, and they made me do a trial and I actually smashed it,” she said.

“It was quite a hard one and I had to put a spider in my mouth and a cockroach on my face. Because I actually did that and there wasn’t any food at stake and I did it. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I reckon I can actually do this.’ So, I kind of have – excuse the pun – a little bug for it!”

Sounds like Liv be set to make her Jungle debut or a trip to the castle, depending on where I’m A Celebrity 2021 will be filmed this year.

The reality TV star is among a long list of celebrities who have been rumoured for the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, including Drag Race’s Baga Chipz, former Gogglebox star Tom Malone, presenter Richard Arnold and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

I’m A Celebrity is expected to return for series 21 in Autumn 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch see our TV guide or check out our dedicated Entertainment hub.