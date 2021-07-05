Meet the cast of Celebrity Karaoke Club series 2 – full line-up revealed

Karaoke was one of the many activities we missed during lockdown – and now ITV is bringing back the bar-based hobby in a big way.

Celebrity Karaoke Club is returning for a second series tonight (Monday 5th July), with more famous faces set to have a few drinks, swap stories and showcase their singing abilities – or lack thereof.

Better yet, there’s a spin-off series on the way, with Karaoke Club: Drag Edition set to launch this autumn, revealing which queens slay on the mic.

TV fave Scarlett Moffatt beat some professional singers to win the competition last year, so let’s see which celebrities will be performing this year.

AJ Odudu

Presenter AJ Odudu is no stranger to singing shows, having been the backstage host of The Voice and The Voice Kids since 2019.

She began her career as a presenter for BBC Radio Lancashire, and has since hosted primetime shows such as rowing competition Don’t Rock the Boat and Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

She has also written regularly for publications such as Hello and Grazia, and appeared as a contestant on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Olivia Attwood

Swapping her personalised water bottle for a microphone, Olivia Attwood is of course best known for being a fan-favourite contestant in the third series of Love Island.

She has since become a reality series stalwart after appearing on both TOWIE and Celebs Go Dating, and even has her own show on ITVBe titled Olivia Meets Her Match.

She famously came third on Love Island… can she make it all the way on this reality show?

Brian Dowling

From one reality legend to another, Brian Dowling is one of Big Brother’s most successful contestants ever, having won both the second series and final all stars series Ultimate Big Brother.

He has since launched a career as a television presenter, returning to host Big Brother when it moved to Channel 5 in 2011 and fronting The Real Housewives of Cheshire since 2016.

In 2020 he competed on Dancing With The Stars, Ireland’s version of Strictly, where he came last. Maybe karaoke is more his thing?

Darren Harriott

Rising star Darren Harriott is a stand up comedian. Since being nominated for Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, Harriott’s career has gone from strength to strength, including hosting Live at the Apollo at the venue he used to work security for.

Harriott is now a panel show regular on shows such as Don’t Hate the Playaz, Mock the Week and Richard Osman’s House of Games, and has hosted BBC’s News Jack Unplugged and CBBC’s The Dog Ate My Homework

Sonny Jay

DJ Sonny Jay made his first notable TV appearance as part of the band Loveable Rogues, who reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. He then became a radio presenter, first for Phoenix FM from 2015 to 2017 and now for Capital FM where he hosts Capital Breakfast with previous Karaoke Club contestant Roman Kemp.

Jay was also crowned champion of the rather turbulent 2021 series of Dancing on Ice.

Amelia Lily

Following the appearance of Diana Vickers last series, Amelia Lily is the latest X Factor contestant to grace this slightly lower stakes singing competition. Lily came third in the 2011 series of Simon Cowell’s famous show and afterwards scored a No.2 hit with You Bring Me Joy.

Lily was a runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and became a surprise addition to Geordie Shore in 2020. Oh, and she’s also starred in West End productions such as Shrek the Musical, American Idiot and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat – so her singing will definitely be up to par!

Max & Harvey

Identical twins Max and Harvey sarted out as West End child stars, and later became viral sensations after posting singing clips on social media.

This soon led to the release of several singles, a record deal and the interest of Simon Cowell, who invited them to compete in 2019 spin-off The X Factor: Celebrity where they finished in second place.

Tanya Bardsley

Model Tanya Bardsley is best known for starring in ITVBe’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire, which is presented by fellow Celebrity Karaoke Club contestant Brian Dowling.

Bardsley has also launched her own clothing brand based on her outfits from the show, called My Glam Style, and in 2020 created wellness hub Tanya Bardo Boutique.

Mark Francis Vandelli

Television personality Mark Francis Vandelli is best known for appearing on – you guessed it – Made in Chelsea, as well as short lived spin-off Mark-Francis’ Big Night Out.

He has recently been expanding his reality TV presence, appearing on the third series of The Jump as well as the celebrity edition of Come Dine With Me.

Yasmin Evans

Mancunian DJ Yasmin Evans is best known for being a presenter on BBC Radio 1XTRA since 2012.

She has hosted international live streams and red carpet coverage for The Brit Awards since 2018, and in 2020 took part in SAS: Who Dares Wins.

She certainly knows her music then – let’s see if that translates to singing ability.

Jordan Davies

Following in the footsteps of co-star David Potts, Jordan Davies is the latest Ibiza Weekender to try out some karaoke a little closer to home.

An original rep on Magulaf Weekender and its Ibiza-set successor, Davies has also appeared on two series of Ex on the Beach and competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 with fellow karaoke castmate Amelia Lily.

Suzi Ruffell

Comedian Suzi Ruffell has been performing for over a decade, boasting five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival, with her live show Keeping It Classy also airing on the BBC.

She has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and The Last Leg, and hosts podcasts Out with Suzi Ruffell and Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen.

Marcel Somerville

Along with Olivia Attwood – who he was briefly coupled up with – Marcel Somerville is best known for being a standout contestant on the third series of Love Island.

The multi-talented rapper, DJ and record producer had previously been a member of hip hop group Blazin’ Squad under the name Rocky B, with the group scoring seven top ten hits.

Since Love Island, Somerville has kept himself busy by writing a book, Dr. Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love, co-hosting podcast It’s Not All Dad and becoming a presenter for This Morning and 4Music’s Trending Live!

Who is taking part in Karaoke Club: Drag Edition?

Manila Luzon

American drag queen Manila Luzon is best known for finishing as the runner-up on the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Well known for her fashion statements, Luzon returned for the first and fourth All-Stars series, and has also released several singles, mostly as part of compilation album Christmas Queens. This bodes well for karaoke!

Trinity the Tuck

Luzon’s rival Trinity the Truck was the joint winner of the fourth season of All-Stars, having previously competed in the ninth season of Drag Race.

Trinity has released several comedy singles already, and appeared as Lady Gaga in Taylor Swift’s You Need To Calm Down video – here’s hoping her impersonation returns here…

The Vivienne

A British queen, The Vivienne of course won the first-ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. She has since had her own BBC Three series titled The Vivienne takes Hollywood, which saw her head to Hollywood to film her own music video.

She has also appeared on Celebrity Juice, The Great British Sewing Bee and even Emmerdale, helping the soap celebrate its first-ever Pride month.

Danny Beard

Danny Beard is one of the few queens not recognisable from Drag Race, but rather for reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016.

He also won the Drag Idol UK competition in 2015, and frequently tours, as well as hosting podcast The Gossip Gays.

Freida Slaves

East London queen Freida Slaves will make her television debut on Karaoke Club with her iconic makeup and beard combo.

Slaves can often be seen performing in London at venues such as The Glory and Hackney Empire’s Un-Royal Variety Show, and was a finalist in Lipsync1000.

Tete Bang

Tete Bang’s career started when she was a finalist in Madame Jojo’s Burlesque Idol in 2012, and was later one of the first female drag queens to appear on mainstream television on Channel 4’s Drag SOS.

As well as performing cabaret, Bang also DJs, and has worked with clients such as YouTube and Google.

Cara Melle

The self-proclaimed “Beyoncé of London”, London-based American queen Cara Melle was a finalist in the fourth Not Another Drag Competition.

Melle can rap as well as sing – so we’re expecting big things from her karaoke performances.

Gingzilla

No stranger to reality competitions, Gingzilla has competed in both The X Factor 2018 and America’s Got Talent 2019. Despite Robbie Williams offering a duet, Gingzilla failed to reach the finals – here’s hoping she’ll have better luck here.

Vinegar Strokes

Vinegar Strokes will be reuniting with The Vivienne, having previously appeared with her on season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Karaoke should be a walk in the park for West End star Vinegar Strokes, who previously appeared in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie alongside judge Michelle Visage.

Lil Test Ease

Comedian Kemah Bob’s drag king persona is Lil Test Ease, a right-wing rapper who claims to be a men’s rights activist. They were notably featured in The Paddock, a comedy special live-streamed on the Channel 4 YouTube channel in 2019.

Mahatma Khandi

With self-proclaimed “rich aunt energy”, Mahatma Khandi often hosts her own cabaret shows titled The Khandi Shop, featuring several drag and burlesque acts.

She was also chosen to lead LGBT+ history tours at the Tower of London, teaching visitors about some very different kings and queens.

Crystal

Crystal is another Drag Race UK alumni, coming sixth in the first British-based edition of RuPaul’s smash hit show. She then became a mentor on the first season of Call Me Mother, a Canadian series in which up-and-coming drag acts are coached by established queens.

Celebrity Karaoke Club starts tonight on ITV2 at 10pm.