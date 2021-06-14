When is Made in Chelsea back? Series 22 release date

Made in Chelsea’s 21st series came to an end tonight and while the episodes were filmed during the pandemic, it’s proved to be just as dramatic as its predecessors, with the cast of London socialites constantly breaking up, falling out and generally keeping us entertained as restrictions begin to ease.

With viewers still fixated by Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garroussi’s recent break-up on the show and the drama surrounding Inga Valentiner and Miles Nazaire’s budding relationship, everyone is dying to know when the long-running E4 reality series is returning for round 22.

There’ll be a lot to cover in the next series, with Ollie and Gareth Locke set to become parents and Sophie Hermann having broken up with her DJ boyfriend Tom Zanetti, but how much will we get to see and who is coming back for the next season?

Read on for everything we know so far about Made in Chelsea series 22.

When is Made in Chelsea back?

E4 is yet to announce whether Made in Chelsea will be back for series 22 but we’d be very surprised if the reality show suddenly came to an end.

The London-based series first arrived on our screens in 2011 and has seen a number of Chelsea’s stylish socialites come and go over the last 10 years – although OG cast members Ollie Locke, Fredrik Ferrier and Mark-Francis Vandelli are still with the show.

Made in Chelsea fans have never typically had to wait long for the series to return, with the show airing two seasons per year on average.

There was a three month wait between the end of season 20 and the start of season 21, so we predict that Made in Chelsea will be back with series 22 in September/October 2021.

Made in Chelsea series 22 cast

While we don’t know which Made in Chelsea cast members will be officially returning for series 22, we can hazard a good guess.

Ollie Locke, one of the show’s long-running stars, and his husband Gareth Locke are likely to be back for the next series, as well as Fredrik Ferrer and Mark-Francis Vandelli, who has appeared in all 182 episodes of Made in Chelsea.

They’ll likely be joined by Victoria Baker-Harber, Alex Mytton, Sophie Hermann, Tiff Watson, Olivia Bentley, Emily Blackwell, James Taylor, Sophie Habboo and Miles Nazaire.

Sam Thompson will probably be back on the show, however his girlfriend Zara McDermott quit the series earlier this year.

The likes of Tristan Phipps, Verity Scarlett Bowditch, Maeva D’Ascanio, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Harvey Armstrong, Paris Smith and Ruby Adler are likely to appear in series 22, while newer cast members Inga Valentiner, Robbie Mullett and Eloise St. Clair-Charles, although we don’t know if Tom Zanetti will be appearing in the new series considering he’s recently broken up with Sophie Hermann.

What will happen in Made in Chelsea series 22?

While we don’t yet know whether Made in Chelsea is returning for series 22, fans can expect to see just as many dramatic break-ups, awkward arguments and gossip sessions if the show does return for another season.

After the recent drama with on-off couple Ruby and Reza, we’ll hopefully find out whether they’ve decided to split up for good in series 22, while all eyes will be on Sophie after her break up with Celebs Go Dating co-star Tom Zanetti.

Series 22 may also follow Ollie and Gareth on their fertility journey as they begin to start a family together.

Made in Chelsea is available to watch on All4.