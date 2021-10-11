Made in Chelsea first-look clip sees Reza confront Miles over break-up with Ruby

We have good news, Made in Chelsea fans – not only does the series return to E4 tonight but it looks as though things are getting off to a fiery start.

Advertisement

The last series of the E4 reality hit – which aired earlier this year – ended with Ruby breaking up with her long-time boyfriend Reza.

In a first-look clip from tonight’s series 22 premiere, Reza confronts Miles – Ruby’s friend (and possibly more?) who he blames for their break-up.

In the snippet, Miles and friend Julius refuse to accept Reza’s angry accusations that Miles is to blame for Ruby’s decision (though flirty Miles did previously tell Ruby to “Hurry up and break up with your boyfriend.” right?).

But things taken a turn when Reza shocks Miles by revealing a secret about his and Ruby’s relationship…

The new series will see the Made in Chelsea cast reunited in SW3 following a pair of series that saw them out in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As well as Miles and Reza’s rivalry and feuding over Ruby, we’ll also see Maeva make a surprising decision regarding her relationship with James, while Ollie and Gareth nervously await the all-important news of whether their surrogate is pregnant and a baby is on the way.

Meanwhile, after a tough break-up with Liv, Tristan meets new girl Nicole – but how will Liv react to seeing him move on when their break-up is still so raw?

Welcome back, Made in Chelsea – we’ve missed the drama!

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea returns tonight at 9pm on E4 – visit our Entertainment hub for more reality TV news and features, or find something else to watch with our TV Guide.