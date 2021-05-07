RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne joins Emmerdale cast for soap’s first ever Pride celebration
The first winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is headed to the village.
To celebrate Pride next month, The Vivienne will be joining the Emmerdale cast for what promises to be a very special episode.
Since winning the first edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne has gone on to host the Netflix YouTube show I Like to Watch alongside fellow contestant Baga Chipz and landed her very own BBC Three Series, The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood.
The Vivienne will be playing herself as she joins the villagers on their first ever Pride, which will see Emmerdale’s LGBTQ+ community and the church join forces for a day of celebration.
Speaking of her Emmerdale appearance, The Vivienne said: “I am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale’s first ever Pride. My role is to officially open the event on the stage! It’s great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I’m delighted to be part of it. We’re making that little bit of history for all the gays and the LGBTQ+ community and it’s just an absolute honour.”
Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome The Vivienne to Emmerdale to help our villagers celebrate this year’s Pride event in style. The Vivienne will add a dash of her own inimitable wit and fabulousness to the show and will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the process.”
Viewers can expect to see The Vivienne slay on Emmerdale at the end of June.
