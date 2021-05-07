RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne joins Emmerdale cast for soap’s first ever Pride celebration

To celebrate Pride next month, The Vivienne will be joining the Emmerdale cast for what promises to be a very special episode.

Advertisement

Since winning the first edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne has gone on to host the Netflix YouTube show I Like to Watch alongside fellow contestant Baga Chipz and landed her very own BBC Three Series, The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood.

The Vivienne will be playing herself as she joins the villagers on their first ever Pride, which will see Emmerdale’s LGBTQ+ community and the church join forces for a day of celebration.

Speaking of her Emmerdale appearance, The Vivienne said: “I am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale’s first ever Pride. My role is to officially open the event on the stage! It’s great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I’m delighted to be part of it. We’re making that little bit of history for all the gays and the LGBTQ+ community and it’s just an absolute honour.”

Word on The Street(s) and gossip from The Square We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our soaps newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome The Vivienne to Emmerdale to help our villagers celebrate this year’s Pride event in style. The Vivienne will add a dash of her own inimitable wit and fabulousness to the show and will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the process.”

Viewers can expect to see The Vivienne slay on Emmerdale at the end of June.

Advertisement

For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.