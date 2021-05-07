Accessibility Links

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne joins Emmerdale cast for soap’s first ever Pride celebration

The first winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is headed to the village.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 25th May 2021 THE VIVIENNE JOINS EMMERDALE FOR PRIDE CELEBRATION Emmerdale villagers will be celebrating Pride next month and who better to join the cast for the day than Drag Race UKÕs first winner, The Vivienne. Playing her fabulous self, The Vivienne will make an appearance at EmmerdaleÕs first Pride day, which will see the village church and LGBTQ+ communities join forces for a day of celebration. ÒI am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale's first ever Pride,Ó commented The Vivienne. ÒMy role is to officially open the event on the stage! It's great for Emmerdale to be doing this and IÕm delighted to be part of it. WeÕre making that little bit of history for all the gays and the LGBTQ+ community and itÕs just an absolute honour,Ó she added. Emmerdale producer, Kate Brooks said: Ô'We're absolutely thrilled to welcome The Vivienne to Emmerdale to help our villagers celebrate this year's Pride event in style. The Vivienne will add a dash of her own inimitable wit and fabulousness to the show and will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the process.Ó Viewers will be able to see The VivienneÕs appearance on screen at the end of June.

To celebrate Pride next month, The Vivienne will be joining the Emmerdale cast for what promises to be a very special episode.

Since winning the first edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne has gone on to host the Netflix YouTube show I Like to Watch alongside fellow contestant Baga Chipz and landed her very own BBC Three Series, The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood.

The Vivienne will be playing herself as she joins the villagers on their first ever Pride, which will see Emmerdale’s LGBTQ+ community and the church join forces for a day of celebration.

Speaking of her Emmerdale appearance, The Vivienne said: “I am so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale’s first ever Pride. My role is to officially open the event on the stage! It’s great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I’m delighted to be part of it. We’re making that little bit of history for all the gays and the LGBTQ+ community and it’s just an absolute honour.”

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome The Vivienne to Emmerdale to help our villagers celebrate this year’s Pride event in style. The Vivienne will add a dash of her own inimitable wit and fabulousness to the show and will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the process.”

Viewers can expect to see The Vivienne slay on Emmerdale at the end of June.

