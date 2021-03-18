Drag Race UK series 3 release date: queens, guest judges and when the show is back

After 10 weeks of jaw-dropping drama, gagworthy runways and mother-tucking twists, Drag Race UK reaches a conclusion tonight, with the series two finalists battling it out to be the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

Hosted by drag extraordinaire RuPaul, Drag Race UK started off with 12 fabulous queens, all of whom were tested on their design, acting, singing, comedy, presenting and lip-syncing skills over the last few months.

While fans of the show will be twiddling their thumbs on Thursday nights from now on, series three is officially on the way so we won’t have too much long to wait until Ru is back on our screens.

Here’s everything we know so far about Drag Race UK series three.

Is Drag Race UK returning for series 3?

Yes! The BBC announced back in November 2020 that Drag Race UK would officially be back for a third series.

The search for a new line-up of contestants had already begun back then, with applications opening at the end of last year and shutting on 14 November – so hopefully that means we won’t have to wait too long until Drag Race is back on our screens.

Drag Race UK series 3 release date

BBC

While the BBC has not yet announced an official release date for series three, we know casting for the season closed back in November so production should hopefully be underway.

Series two began filming towards the start of 2020 and while production was halted in March due to COVID-19 before resumed in the autumn, series three shouldn’t face the same delay considering part of the second series was filmed during the pandemic.

Therefore, RadioTimes.com predicts that series three will be released around the same time of year that series one premiered – October 2021.

Drag Race UK series 3 judges

BBC Three is yet to confirm which famous faces will be appearing on the judging panel, but the show wouldn’t be the same without RuPaul so we can almost certainly count on him returning.

Similarly, regular judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr are also likely to be back to critique the new line-up of queens, with Norton and Carr alternating each week as they have done for the past two series.

As for celebrity guests, there’s no word from the BBC yet as to who’ll be dropping by the Drag Race main stage, but the judging roster is likely to be in the same stellar league as the stars who’ve appeared in series two – Elizabeth Hurley, Sheridan Smith, Lorraine Kelly, MNEK and Dawn French among others.

Drag Race UK series 3 contestants

With series two having just finished, the BBC is yet to announce the line-up for series three but we’re likely to see another 12 queens from across the UK make their Drag Race debut later this year.

Although, we may already know one of the series three contestants – Veronica Green, the London-based musical queen who prematurely left this year’s competition after testing positive for coronavirus.

RuPaul revealed in series two’s fifth episode that she’d given Veronica an open invitation to return to the competition in the next series, however Veronica Green told RadioTimes.com in February that she hadn’t yet decided whether to take part in series three.

“I’m going to sit on it until the last second, I’ve not made my decision,” she said in her Drag Race Debrief interview.

Who has won Drag Race UK?

The first series of Drag Race UK, which aired back in October 2019, saw Liverpudlian queen The Vivienne take home the crown, while Divina De Campo and Baga Chipz placed second and third respectively.

We’re yet to find out who wins Drag Race UK series two as the finale airs on BBC iPlayer later tonight, however it’ll be between Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce.