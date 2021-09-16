Who is Victoria Scone? Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is the first cisgender woman to appear on show

The fabulous queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been announced and the next series of the UK version of the show is on its way later this year – which means we would have had two series of the hit this year!

One of the queens hoping they have what it takes to impress is Victoria Scone, who’ll be battling with the other Drag Race UK contestants for the crown.

Here is all we know about Victoria Scone so far.

Victoria Scone – Key Facts

Age: 28

From: Portsmouth

Instagram: victoriascone

Twitter: @victoriascone

Who is Victoria Scone?

Portsmouth-born and Cardiff-based, Victoria is the first cisgender woman to take on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – and she is ready to put on a show when the contest kicks off. “Me being here is political but you can just have fun with it. That’s why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that’s what we’re going to do! Drag can just be fun.”

Her promo video gives us a good idea of the type of person she is, and she is adamant that “drag is for everyone”. She also says that she wants to be the evil Queen in a panto (oh yes she does) and the evil laugh that followed should be all the proof casting directors need to sign her up immediately.

What has Victoria said about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

While she is excited about joining the show, Victoria has certainly been standing up for herself against those that have taken issue with her being the first cisgender woman on the show.

She tweeted after her casting was revealed: “Some need to understand that as a cis woman doing drag presenting as a woman it is still a f**k you to society. I embody every gender stereotype that’s ever been instilled on me (as a woman) by society. I heighten it, I laugh at it, and then take a big queer s**t on it.

“I am not at an advantage to perform with my body. If I wore a little skimpy dress and called it a day (as many of my AMAB Drag Queen pals do) I’d look like a wrapped lamb joint in the meat isle at Morrison’s.

“I corset, I pad, I use face tape, I paint like a birthday clown, I am even in the possession of a breast plate but guess what, I’m too god damn fat for it to fit over my delicate advantaged lady shoulders. Don’t even get me started on performing/touring on your period. The very reason I wear such exaggerated makeup is because I was terrified of being ridiculed as a woman starting in drag. I wanted to heighten my appearance as much as humanly possible.

“IF I didn’t do any of those things, my drag would still be valid. But I am simply debunking that logic with my own drag. Because drag is not just about trying to look like a ‘woman’ because women do not look like one thing. We come in many many beautiful forms.

“Again, I’m not surprised that some have this opinion. It’s clear the only form of drag some have been exposed to is Drag Race. Why would you think any other way.”

When does RuPaul’s Drag UK season 3 start?

The show is all set to return to BBC iPlayer later this year but we are still waiting on that all-important release date to be confirmed, so we’ll be just be rewatching the last two series again while we wait.

We do at least know some of the celebrity judges that will be casting their eye over the events this year with Oti Mabuse, Kathy Burke and Matt Lucas all signed up and ready to go. Place your bets on who will be announced next.

Seasons 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.