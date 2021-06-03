Drag Race All Stars 6 release date: Cast, trailer & news

There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of RuPaul on our screens so far this year, with Drag Race UK, Drag Race US and Drag Race Down Under bringing tight tucks, ridiculous runways and all the drama for 2021 – but it doesn’t stop there!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is returning as well, with season six seeing some of the show’s most iconic queens make their long-awaited comeback.

While it’s been a year since Shea Couleé won her spot in the All Stars Hall of Fame, now alumni across all the different seasons are returning to redeem their past performances from season 12’s Jan Sport to season two’s Pandora Boxx.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season, the All Stars 6 cast and when it’ll arrive on our screens in the UK.

When is All Stars 6 released?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 will arrive in the US on Thursday 24th June with Paramount Plus becoming the new home for the Drag Race spin-off.

While we don’t know when and where UK fans will be able to watch the upcoming season, judging by previous seasons of Drag Race, episodes are likely to arrive on Netflix the day after release in the US – so hopefully Friday 25th June.

How can I watch All Stars 6 in the UK?

While, in the US, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has aired on Logo and eventually moved to Showtime, for UK viewers, Netflix has been the go-to site for all your All Stars needs.

Nothing has been officially confirmed regarding where All Stars 6 will air on the UK, but it’s likely to be Netflix, which has been the home of all previous All Stars seasons to date.

All Stars 6 cast

The sun never sets on an ALL STAR! 😍 🌟 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🌅 pic.twitter.com/JMxh1ADwIj — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021

The line-up for Drag Race All Stars 6 has finally been announced and it’s just as sickening as we all hoped it would be.

Series 11 finalist A’Keria C. Davenport is making her return alongside her fellow 2019 queens Ra’Jah O’Hara (ninth place), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (third place) and Scarlet Envy (10th place).

As for contestants from the early Drag Race days, season two’s Kylie Sonique Love and season four’s Jiggly Caliente will competing in the upcoming All Stars, making history as the Drag Race series with the most transgender contestants taking part, while season two’s Pandora Boxx will be making her comeback this year.

Both Ginger Minj (season seven) and Yara Sofia (season six) will be joining the All Stars line-up, despite having already competed on All Stars in previous series. You can find the full line-up below:

A’Keria C. Davenport

Jiggly Caliente

Jan Sport

Ra’Jah O’Hara

Ginger Minj

Yara Sofia

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Pandora Boxx

Scarlet Envy

Serena Cha Cha

Kylie Sonique Love

Trinity K. Bonet

Eureka O’Hara

Eureka O’Hara told RadioTimes.com back in August 2020 that they would sign up for All Stars, adding: “I think it would just depend on where I’m at. I think that we’re all kind of busy and who knows where the world’s at at this time.”

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 arrives on Paramount Plus in the US on Thursday 24th June.