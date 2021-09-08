The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Emma Bunton and Alesha Dixon to guest judge Drag Race UK

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Emma Bunton and Alesha Dixon to guest judge Drag Race UK

The singers will join the guest judge panel for the third series of Drag Race UK.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends the #OwnTheTable dinner and panel hosted by Leomie Anderson and Ray BLK at Soho House on March 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Published:

Mere months after the second season wrapped, a third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is set to sashay onto BBC iPlayer. Cue squeals of excitement.

Advertisement

As the RuPaul’s Drag Race season three contestants, including the show’s first cisgender woman, gear up to take to the catwalk, guest judge announcements are trickling in, with some big names added to the line-up.

The latest celebs to join are former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

They will be joining the likes of Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke to support the RuPaul’s Drag Race judges, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Speaking of joining the judging panel, Emma, who also guest-judged in the show’s All Stars version across the pond, said it was an “inspiring” experience.

“Being on the set of drag race is full of glamour, talent and creativity,” she added. “I love how everyone is so individual.”

Leigh-Anne isn’t the first Little Mix member to guest judge Drag Race UK, with Jade Thirlwall taking on the role in the first UK series. When asked what she loved about the show, Leigh-Anne said: “I love the creativity and the drama! And the outfits always amaze me! I can’t wait for the world to see the queens.”

“What is there not to love about Drag Race UK?!” Alesha added. “The craziness… the costumes… the sassiness… the lip syncing! I love it all and I’m here for it.”

Advertisement

Drag Race UK will be available on BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday 23rd September. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.  

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Coffee

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Love Coffee? Save up to 49% on Wild Highlands Coffee

Get offer