Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Emma Bunton and Alesha Dixon to guest judge Drag Race UK

Mere months after the second season wrapped, a third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is set to sashay onto BBC iPlayer. Cue squeals of excitement.

As the RuPaul’s Drag Race season three contestants, including the show’s first cisgender woman, gear up to take to the catwalk, guest judge announcements are trickling in, with some big names added to the line-up.

The latest celebs to join are former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

They will be joining the likes of Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke to support the RuPaul’s Drag Race judges, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Speaking of joining the judging panel, Emma, who also guest-judged in the show’s All Stars version across the pond, said it was an “inspiring” experience.

“Being on the set of drag race is full of glamour, talent and creativity,” she added. “I love how everyone is so individual.”

Leigh-Anne isn’t the first Little Mix member to guest judge Drag Race UK, with Jade Thirlwall taking on the role in the first UK series. When asked what she loved about the show, Leigh-Anne said: “I love the creativity and the drama! And the outfits always amaze me! I can’t wait for the world to see the queens.”

“What is there not to love about Drag Race UK?!” Alesha added. “The craziness… the costumes… the sassiness… the lip syncing! I love it all and I’m here for it.”

Drag Race UK will be available on BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday 23rd September. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.