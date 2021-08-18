Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

Prepare to start your engines, racers, as RuPaul and BBC Three have unveiled the next set of drag queens who will be making their debut on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK when it returns to BBC Three in September.

Drag icon and judge RuPaul will be back to preside over the 12 drag queens as they battle it out to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. RuPaul will be joined by Michelle Visage, who is returning to the judging panel alongside a celebrity guest star each week, and, on a rotating basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Each week the queens will compete in a different set of challenges to certify their drag race prowess and impress RuPaul in a bid to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync and elimination from the competition.

Let’s meet the 12 queens ahead of their debut.

Drag Race UK Queens

Victoria Scone

Age: 27

From: Cardiff

Instagram: victoriascone

Twitter: @VictoriaScone

Victoria Stone is the first cisgender female to take part on the show. “Me being here is political but you can just have fun with it. That’s why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that’s what we’re going to do! Drag can just be fun.”

Veronica Green

Age: 35

From: Rochdale, Lancashire

Instagram: veronicaqween

Twitter: @veronicaqween

RuPaul fans will recognise Veronica Green from series two. She had to leave the show after testing positive for COVID but revealed that she “received an open invitation from Mama Ru to come back for series three – and I wasn’t gonna turn that down!”

Vanity Milan

Age: 29

From: South London

Instagram: itsvanitymilan

Twitter: @ItsVanityMilan

A novice in the drag world who is already making her mark, Vanity Milan describes herself as “sophisticated, sexy and savage”. “I’m not a diva. I’m not a hun. I’m serving unapologetic blackness. Vanity is REAL. I am REAL.”

Scarlett Harlett

Age: 26

From: East London

Instagram: scarlettharlett

Twitter: @scarlettharlett

Scarlett Harlett has described herself as “Danny Dyer in drag”, claiming to be “EastEnders personified”, who embraces her working class and cockney roots in her drag.

River Medway

Age: 22

From: Kent

Instagram: rivermedway

Twitter: @river_medway

River Medway takes inspiration from Miley Cyrus’s Hannah Montana saying: “I’ve always been obsessed with her and now when I think about it I loved the transformation. By day, she was a schoolgirl, living a completely normal life, and then by night she’s a popstar, with wigs, make up and outfits. That’s drag ! And that’s how I feel in drag.”

Krystal Versace

Age: 19

From: Kent

Instagram: krystalversace

Krystal Versace describes herself as “a sex goddess”. “She is the supreme. She is a god. It’s the legs, the body, the hips, the waist. High, feminine glam. Super fierce. She is just the ultimate moment.”

Kitty Scott-Claus

Age: 29

From: Birmingham

Instagram: kittyscottclaus

Twitter: @kittyscottclaus

Kitty Scott-Claus began performing in pantomimes across the country after graduating from drama school. “I wanted to be sassy. I wanted to be Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. I wanted to be Roxy Hart in Chicago. I wanted to be Glinda in Wicked. The busty blondes!”

Ella Vaday

Age: 32

From: Dagenham, Essex

Instagram: ellavaday

Twitter: @EllaVaday

Former West End performer Ella Vaday describes herself as “a desperate housewife of Dagenham. A yummy mummy – a bit garish, a bit classy, a bit Essex-y”, adding: “I’m very sarcastic and dry.”

Elektra Fence

Age: 29

From: Burnley, Lancashire

Instagram: elektrafence

Twitter: @ElektraFence