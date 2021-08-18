Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3
Twelve of the nation’s most fabulous queens will battle it out when the series returns to BBC Three in September.
Prepare to start your engines, racers, as RuPaul and BBC Three have unveiled the next set of drag queens who will be making their debut on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK when it returns to BBC Three in September.
Drag icon and judge RuPaul will be back to preside over the 12 drag queens as they battle it out to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. RuPaul will be joined by Michelle Visage, who is returning to the judging panel alongside a celebrity guest star each week, and, on a rotating basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.
Each week the queens will compete in a different set of challenges to certify their drag race prowess and impress RuPaul in a bid to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync and elimination from the competition.
Let’s meet the 12 queens ahead of their debut.
Drag Race UK Queens
Victoria Scone
Age: 27
From: Cardiff
Instagram: victoriascone
Twitter: @VictoriaScone
Victoria Stone is the first cisgender female to take part on the show. “Me being here is political but you can just have fun with it. That’s why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that’s what we’re going to do! Drag can just be fun.”
Veronica Green
Age: 35
From: Rochdale, Lancashire
Instagram: veronicaqween
Twitter: @veronicaqween
RuPaul fans will recognise Veronica Green from series two. She had to leave the show after testing positive for COVID but revealed that she “received an open invitation from Mama Ru to come back for series three – and I wasn’t gonna turn that down!”
Vanity Milan
Age: 29
From: South London
Instagram: itsvanitymilan
Twitter: @ItsVanityMilan
A novice in the drag world who is already making her mark, Vanity Milan describes herself as “sophisticated, sexy and savage”. “I’m not a diva. I’m not a hun. I’m serving unapologetic blackness. Vanity is REAL. I am REAL.”
Scarlett Harlett
Age: 26
From: East London
Instagram: scarlettharlett
Twitter: @scarlettharlett
Scarlett Harlett has described herself as “Danny Dyer in drag”, claiming to be “EastEnders personified”, who embraces her working class and cockney roots in her drag.
River Medway
Age: 22
From: Kent
Instagram: rivermedway
Twitter: @river_medway
River Medway takes inspiration from Miley Cyrus’s Hannah Montana saying: “I’ve always been obsessed with her and now when I think about it I loved the transformation. By day, she was a schoolgirl, living a completely normal life, and then by night she’s a popstar, with wigs, make up and outfits. That’s drag ! And that’s how I feel in drag.”
Krystal Versace
Age: 19
From: Kent
Instagram: krystalversace
Krystal Versace describes herself as “a sex goddess”. “She is the supreme. She is a god. It’s the legs, the body, the hips, the waist. High, feminine glam. Super fierce. She is just the ultimate moment.”
Kitty Scott-Claus
Age: 29
From: Birmingham
Instagram: kittyscottclaus
Twitter: @kittyscottclaus
Kitty Scott-Claus began performing in pantomimes across the country after graduating from drama school. “I wanted to be sassy. I wanted to be Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. I wanted to be Roxy Hart in Chicago. I wanted to be Glinda in Wicked. The busty blondes!”
Ella Vaday
Age: 32
From: Dagenham, Essex
Instagram: ellavaday
Twitter: @EllaVaday
Former West End performer Ella Vaday describes herself as “a desperate housewife of Dagenham. A yummy mummy – a bit garish, a bit classy, a bit Essex-y”, adding: “I’m very sarcastic and dry.”
Elektra Fence
Age: 29
From: Burnley, Lancashire
Instagram: elektrafence
Twitter: @ElektraFence
Elektra Fence says she’s “inspired by northern warrior-women like Bet Lynch and Jane McDonald – hence my obsession with leopard print! But also by strong, glamorous ladies, like Miley Cyrus, Kris Jenner and Madonna!”
Charity Kase
Age: 24
From: Lancashire
Instagram: charitykase
Twitter: @thecharitykase
Charity Kase aims to break beauty stereotypes with her unique look, and to “create a fantasy from another dimension”. “My name comes from my ability to craft stuff on a very low budget and transform the grotesque to glamorous and maybe be both at the same time!” she says.
Choriza May
Age: 30
From: Newcastle
Instagram: chorizamay
Twitter: @chorizamay
Choriza May is Spanish living in Newcastle, though she says her drag was born in the UK. “As an immigrant queen, I’m someone with a slightly different background to the other queens in the competition, but my drag was born in the UK. There are millions of European immigrants in the UK, and I’m so happy to be representing them as drag queen of the immigrants!”
Anubis
Age: 19
From: Brighton
Instagram: anubisfinch
Twitter: @anubisfinch
The name Anubis pays tribute to her Egyptian heritage and her late father, meaning God of the Afterlife. “I chose the name Anubis because I wanted something that referenced my Egyptian heritage. My dad was Egyptian and when he passed away about three years ago, I wanted a name that paid homage to him.”
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3 will premiere on BBC Three and iPlayer in September. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.