Drag Race Debrief: Vanity Milan on lip-syncing with Alesha Dixon and facing the eliminated queens last week

The third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued last week, with the four remaining queens taking on a stand-up comedy challenge and performing their sets in front of the eliminated contestants.

While last week saw RuPaul save all the queens, sadly we had to say goodbye to somebody in the most recent episode ahead of the highly-anticipated series three final.

Despite giving her all in the semi-final’s lip-sync for your life against Krystal Versace, it was Vanity Milan who sashayed away from the competition on Thursday.

For the latest Drag Race Debrief, RadioTimes.com sat down with the South London queen after her elimination to get her thoughts on the competition and who she’d like to win.

Vanity Milan became the eighth queen to leave the series after losing the lip-sync to Dua Lipa’s Hallucinate.

The most recent maxi challenge saw the remaining queens write their own stand-up material and attempt to roast themselves, the eliminated contestants and, most dauntingly, the judges.

While Michelle Visage loved Vanity’s look and some of her jokes, she said that there wasn’t a whole lot of roasting.

“You had the fight and the fire when the audience were heckling you, you were ready – but it went nowhere! There was a lot to read in that audience!

“And you took the safe route. And in a roast, the safe route is never the smart thing to do,” she added.

Leaving the competition, Vanity said: “Thank you so much for this opportunity.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. I made it to the top four. And you’ve got three amazing girls standing right behind me. But I have one thing to say… what’s on the menu? Dirty rice! Period.”